Lakme Fashion Week: Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana walk for designer label Sukriti & Aakriti

At the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week designer duo Sukriti & Aakriti presented their new collection. Titled Neo Phulkari, it starred actors Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana as show stoppers and they look lovely together. Both their outfits featured intricate work on white base. While Madan looked stunning in a lehenga, Khurana looked dapper in white kurta which he teamed with a similar designed waistcoat.
Neo-phulkari celebrates the renaissance of an age old craft of *Phulkari* with a bohemian and modern spin; @sukritiandaakritiofficial’s festive collection celebrates the spirit of unconditional love across generations, translated through versatile, contemporary silhouettes. They embrace festive wear that is sustainable, vibrant and timeless! #sukritiandaakriti @radhikamadan @lakmefashionwk #LFW2020 #LFW 📸 @tejasnerurkarr
@sukritiandaakritiofficial at @lakmefashionwk . . This season we are inspired by. Phulkari, which literally translates to ‘flower work’, it is a unique style or technique of embroidery particular to Punjab. However, more than just a handicraft, the threads of Phulkari are inextricably tied to the history of Punjab. Phulkari has a traditional significance and is worn to celebrate a wedding or a joyous occasion. This vivid style is undergoes a revival in our latest collection. This textile art, so vibrant and playful and sets perfectly in our contemporary modern Indian wear silhouettes . While phulkari is deeply entrenched in the cultural fabric of Punjab, it can be translated into a contemporary wardrobe with ease. Reviving, restoring and celebrating the craft in a contemporary way is needed to push phulkari out of Punjab for a wider appeal . WWW.SUKRITIANDAAKRITI.COM . #sukritiandaakriti #elegance #groomofindia #Bollywood #weddingfashion #organic #cotton #gota #comfortable #india #fashion #traditional #modern #embellished #wedding #season #daytonight #sustainablefashion #handwork #destinationwedding #lakmefashionweek #digitalfashionweek #neophulkari #punjab
The collection celebrates the confluence of the renaissance of an age old craft of Phulkari and the modern vibe. The collection, Khurana shared, “celebrates the spirit of unconditional love across generations, translated through versatile, contemporary silhouettes. They embrace festive wear that is sustainable, vibrant and timeless!”
