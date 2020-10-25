Lakme Fashion Week: Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana walk for designer label Sukriti & Aakriti

What do you think of their look? (Source: Aparshakti Khurana/Twitter)

At the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week designer duo Sukriti & Aakriti presented their new collection. Titled Neo Phulkari, it starred actors Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurana as show stoppers and they look lovely together. Both their outfits featured intricate work on white base. While Madan looked stunning in a lehenga, Khurana looked dapper in white kurta which he teamed with a similar designed waistcoat.

The collection celebrates the confluence of the renaissance of an age old craft of Phulkari and the modern vibe. The collection, Khurana shared, “celebrates the spirit of unconditional love across generations, translated through versatile, contemporary silhouettes. They embrace festive wear that is sustainable, vibrant and timeless!”

