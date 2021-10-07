scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Lakme Fashion Week: Mrunal Thakur looks regal as showstopper in embroidered lehenga set

Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp as showstopper on day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 7, 2021 9:40:43 pm
mrunal thakurMrunal Thakur in a JJ Valaya lehenga, as part of Lakme Fashion Week. (Source: fdciofficial/Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at Lakme Fashion Week 2021, which opened on October 6.

Showcasing the designer’s Rumeli Festive 21-22 collection, the Toofan actor looked regal in a maroon hand-embroidered lehenga. The lehenga and the plunging choli featured metallic details. What also caught attention were the peacock designs on the ensemble.

The ensemble was paired with a maroon embroidered dupatta with kiran lace, tied around the waist with a belt. What added to the opulence was the neat maroon floral headpiece and a bridal maangtika. The look was rounded off with broad handcuffs, a stone-studded heavy neckpiece and matching studs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Mrunal sported kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade. Overall, the look turned out to be balanced and elegant.

Also Read |Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Hina Khan in Manish Malhotra outfit is not to be missed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial

“The Valaya muse has always been the epitome of unwavering strength, inimitable style and grace and the Rumeli Festive line is a luxurious Festive tribute to an evolved couture sensibility, valuing timelessness over the fragility of trend cycles, meriting craftsmanship over gimmickry, whilst seducing fashion aficionados with harmonious perfection,” FDCI wrote on Instagram alongside Mrunal’s photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ VALAYA OFFICIAL (@jjvalaya)

What do you think of the outfit?

