Lakme Fashion Week: Mrunal Thakur looks regal as showstopper in embroidered lehenga set

Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for JJ Valaya at Lakme Fashion Week 2021, which opened on October 6.

Showcasing the designer’s Rumeli Festive 21-22 collection, the Toofan actor looked regal in a maroon hand-embroidered lehenga. The lehenga and the plunging choli featured metallic details. What also caught attention were the peacock designs on the ensemble.

The ensemble was paired with a maroon embroidered dupatta with kiran lace, tied around the waist with a belt. What added to the opulence was the neat maroon floral headpiece and a bridal maangtika. The look was rounded off with broad handcuffs, a stone-studded heavy neckpiece and matching studs.

Mrunal sported kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade. Overall, the look turned out to be balanced and elegant.

“The Valaya muse has always been the epitome of unwavering strength, inimitable style and grace and the Rumeli Festive line is a luxurious Festive tribute to an evolved couture sensibility, valuing timelessness over the fragility of trend cycles, meriting craftsmanship over gimmickry, whilst seducing fashion aficionados with harmonious perfection,” FDCI wrote on Instagram alongside Mrunal’s photos.

What do you think of the outfit?

