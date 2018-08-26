Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez dazzle on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Day Four witnessed several celebrities gracing the ramp. Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Day Four witnessed several celebrities gracing the ramp.

Lakme Fashion Week 2018 is in full swing and we have already seen several celebrities walk the ramp. Day 4 witnessed a new set of stars attending the fashion week. Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez were among those who turned heads on the runway.

Malaika Arora walked for designer Anushree Reddy in an embellished lime green lehega. It was teamed with a matching tulle dupatta. While the colour is really in vogue these days, and has been chosen by several celebrities, we somehow did not like the shade the actor had donned. The look was rounded out with hair styled by Daniel Bauer and statement diamond earrings and neckpiece.

Actor Dia Mirza also walked the ramp for the brand Sammohi by Moksha & Hiral. The Sanju actor looked breathtaking in the pink embellished lehenga . We loved the soft hues and the colour pulled it off with grace and elan. We particularly loved the braided look that gave her almost a princess-y look. The look was rounded out with nude makeup.

Jacqueline Fernandez walked the ramp donning an Ashish N Soni ensemble. The actor looked ravishing in an off-shoulder blue dress. We love how the look was kept sans accessorised. It was rounded out with hair styled by Daniel Bauer and bright red lip colour by make-up artist Shaan Muttathil.

In the past, Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani and even Sushmita Sen had turned showstoppers for various designers at the fashion extravaganza.

What do you think of these look and who do you find better? Let us know in the comments below.

