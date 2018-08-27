Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a goddess in this holographic Monisha Jaising outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute goddess as she donned a holographic outfit by the designer. (Source: Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute goddess as she donned a holographic outfit by the designer. (Source: Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018, that witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood walking the ramp came to a stunning end as Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for designer Monisha Jaising. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked like an absolute goddess as she donned a holographic outfit by the designer. The off-shoulder dress was carried off by panache by Khan and it won’t be wrong to say that it’s a little difficult to look away from her.

With hair styled into soft waves, a nude make-up palette added the required oomph to her look.

ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump as she walks for designer Payal Singhal

“Walking down this time felt more special because of the outfit I am wearing. For the first time I felt like a diva. It is all because of Monisha. Her touch of glamour is so beautiful. She makes a woman feel like really sexy, which is great,” the actor said in a PTI interview.

ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez dazzle on the ramp

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a diva as she walked the ramp. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

The actor also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. “Make-up is a woman’s best friend. Every girl loves it. I was trying it out when I was four. So now to actually have my own line I feel absolutely honoured. My fans can look forward to a range very close to me. Everyone can connect to me with this line and feel closer,” she said.

ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week: Kangana Ranaut looks fiercely beautiful in this Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble

It is difficult to look away from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) It is difficult to look away from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

Kareena Kapoor Khan also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Kareena Kapoor Khan also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

The actor was also spotted wearing a stunning blue dress by the designer. While we love the dress, make-up by Mickey Contractor deserves a special mention. We also heart the messy hairdo by Yianni Tsapatori.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd