Lakme Fashion Week: Kangana Ranaut looks fiercely beautiful in this Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble

Lakme Fashion Week is underway and already several Bollywood celebrities have walked the ramp and turned heads. The latest to do it is Kangana Ranaut. The Simran actor walked the ramp for designers Pankaj and Nidhi and made quite a statement in their double mesh gown. The outfit was embellished with the designers’ patent leather appliqué work and encrusted with blue elements in ornamental fleur-de-lis patterns.

The actor looked rather fierce in the ensemble and we loved the dramatic make-up, especially, the dramatic cobalt blue eye liner by make-up artist Anil C. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the side and tied in a ponytail by Divya Naik.

Their collection ‘After Dark’ has been inspired by the newly launched smartphone newly launched Nokia 6.1 Plus. Speaking about their choice of showstopper, the designers said, “Kangana Ranaut is a dynamic superstar. She represents the modern Indian woman who is fearless and bold. It felt natural to associate with her as she aptly exudes the qualities of a Pankaj-Nidhi ‘woman’ with great finesse. She stands up for her rights and is the perfect representation of the new age woman. We could not have thought of anyone more ideal for us to be associated with for our Nokia 6.1 Plus inspired ‘After Dark’ collection at Lakmé Fashion Week.”

“The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a beauty and we were inspired by the design and craftsmanship of the smartphone, the all glass encasing and the colour palette of the brand. Our collection is evening-wear ready for the global fashion lover, who will love to match it with the stylish Nokia 6.1 Plus,” the designers said about their inspiration.

