Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale: Mrunal Thakur goes from gypsy to a futuristic look; see pics

Lakme Fashion Week Grand FInale 2020: Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for two designers. (Source: lakmefashionwk/Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur looked stunning as a showstopper as she walked the ramp for Lakme Absolute Grand Finale at the event’s first-ever digital edition.

The Super 30 actor made back-to-back appearances for fashion designers Rimzim Dadu and Saaksha & Kinni.

Mrunal pulled off the bohemian look in a printed green ruffle skirt with a thigh-high slit through which she flaunted her toned leg. The skirt was teamed with a blue and yellow shirt, casually buttoned with one side of it tucked in. The showstopper’s ensemble was part of Saaksha & Kinni’s collection Gor – The gypsies of India.

Mrunal’s hair was neatly tied in a bun and she sported kohled eyes and a light lip shade. The outfit was paired with black ankle strap heels; she wore no accessories.

From Dadu’s collection Kinetic, the 28-year-old wore an off-shoulder silver metallic blouse and an embellished silver skirt. She accessorised the look with huge silver danglers. Overall, the look had a futuristic appeal.

In yet another appearance, Mrunal also donned a pink crop top and skirt from Punit Balana’s collection. The high-neck buttoned blouse had puff sleeves with intricate embroidery. She completed the look with big studs from Manoj and Dev’s collection, and open hair.

Which of these looks do you like the most?

