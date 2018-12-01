Designers from Lakme Fashion Week’s Gen Next programme to showcase their designs at pop up stores

The five Lakme Fashion Week’s Gen Next designers all set to showcase their latest collection in a three-city roadshow to be held at Kolkata, Chennai and Raipur. The designers include Ajay Kumar Singh, Anurag Gupta, Shweta Gupta, Kanika Sachdev and Yadvi Agarwal, all of who have successfully debuted their labels at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive this year.

The designers have already showcased their collection at Bombaim in Kolkata followed by Amethyst in Chennai. The Raipur Pop-Up will be held at December 3 and 4 at Azra multi-designer store.

Ajay Kumar Singh’s label ‘AUR’ has been inspired by the imagination of mentally-disabled children while Anurag Gupta’s collection, which includes a striking play of silhouettes, colours, fabrics and dyes has taken inspiration from Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher.

The collection of Jajaabor, founded by Kanika Sachdev and Neelajan Ghosh, reflects their numerous travels and their ensembles feature Khadi, cotton, Chanderi silk and silk organza fabrics.

SWGT by Shweta Gupta, whose mountain-inspired, earthly-hued collection consists of striped fitted trousers, concealed placket shirts and striped capes has been worn by the likes of director Nandita Das.

Label Yavi by Yadvi Agarwal comprises of indigenous traditional textiles such as Chanderi silk, cotton and linen inspired by the city of Paris.

According to a press release, Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said, “This season we are excited to take our Gen Next programme a notch higher by taking it to stores with Gen Next On The Road, so that designers experience and understand the commercial side of the business thereby preparing them to grow their brand. We have already received tremendous response in Kolkata and Chennai and are confident that these talented designers will make a splash in Raipur too and look forward to this becoming a regular feature of the program.”

The Gen Next Designer Programme by LFW has given the Indian fashion industry some of its biggest designers like Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta and Aneeth Arora. The Gen Next designer selection is done by the LFW Advisory Board every year, after which the chosen designers go through a two-month training programme with the LFW Gen Next designer programme mentor, Sabina Chopra.