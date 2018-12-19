Lakme Fashion Week announces Gen Next designers for Summer/Resort’19

Lakme Fashion Week recently announced its 27th batch of Gen Next designers who have been chosen to showcase their creations at the Summer/Resort 2019 edition. The list of the Gen Next designers, which consists of only women this time includes Amrapali Singh, Madhumita Nath, Sunaina Khera and Ujjwala Bhadu.

While announcing the batch of designers this year, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé, said “Gen Next is a key pillar for Lakme Fashion Week. Every season we discover new talent who make their mark in the fashion industry. This season too, we have four promising designers, and it’s a nice mix of design sensibilities, so I look forward to them showing at LFW S/R’19.”

Some of the Gen Next designers from the previous batches include Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta, Ragini Ahuja, Kunal Rawal and Aneeth Arora.

Let’s take a look at this year’s designers:

Birdwalk by Amrapali Singh

Singh’s collection includes lots of patchwork with a limited palette, hand and machine embroidery, silk organza, cotton, silk linen, viscose chiffon and silk Chanderi.

Ek Katha by Madhumati Nath

Nath’s creation features hand woven organic staples like cotton, nassi-silk and silk organza yarn dyed in natural colours and Batik woodblock printed with natural dyes.

Sunaina Khera

Khera, who used to intern with designer Gaurav Gupta has a star-studded clientele that includes Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Radhika Apte and Bhumi Pednekar. Loosely based on personal experiences, her collection revolves around the stages of grief, the ability to overcome loss and accept change. The collection uses organza, silk, tulle, paisley and hand embroidered sequins.

Ujjwala Bhadu

Bhadu has previously worked as an intern with Bibhu Mohapatra, Oscar de la Renta, Theory and Philip Lim. Her clothing line comprises of modern form and colour in fun, functional and wearable pieces.

The fashion week has been scheduled to start on January 30, 2019.