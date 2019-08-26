Lakme Fashion Week 2019 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan nails all-black look in this Gauri & Nainika gown

The Lakme Fashion Week winter/festive 2019 edition‘s finale was extravagant in every sense. After all, who better to end the week-long fashion extravaganza than bonafide fashion icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor closed the show for designer duo Gauri & Nainika, and needless to say looked absolutely stunning sashaying down the runway in a black gown with fishnet details. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was all gothic, rounded out with black nail paint and a dark lip shade.

Check out the pictures here.

This was not all. For the press interviews, the actor looked ravishing in red as she stepped out in a voluminous red gown. Styled by Ghavri again, we quite like how the one-shoulder gown look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair tied into a messy bun, giving accessories a miss.

Last year, the Veere Di Wedding actor had walked the ramp for designer Monica Jaising and looked stunning in a holographic outfit by the designer. The off-shoulder dress was carried off effortlessly by Khan and the look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves and a nude make-up palette.

What do you think of her latest look?