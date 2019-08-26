Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week 2019 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan nails all-black look in this Gauri & Nainika gownhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/lakme-fashion-week-finale-kareena-kapoor-khan-gauri-and-nainika-pics-5937308/

Lakme Fashion Week 2019 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan nails all-black look in this Gauri & Nainika gown

The actor was seen wearing a black gown with fishnet details. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out black nail paint and a dark lip shade.

kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor lakme fashion week, kareena kapoor gauri and nainika, kareena kapoor lakme fashion week, indian express, indian express news
Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned in this outfit. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

The Lakme Fashion Week winter/festive 2019 edition‘s finale was extravagant in every sense. After all, who better to end the week-long fashion extravaganza than bonafide fashion icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor closed the show for designer duo Gauri & Nainika, and needless to say looked absolutely stunning sashaying down the runway in a black gown with fishnet details. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was all gothic, rounded out with black nail paint and a dark lip shade.

ALSO READ | Winter/Festive 2019: Ananya Panday’s debut for Anushree Reddy and Arpita Mehta; see pics

Check out the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked every bit of the diva she is. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019: Stars galore at Manish Malhotra’s show

We loved the fishnet details on the outfit. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)
The gown was characteristic of the designer duo Gauri & Nainiika’s style. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

This was not all. For the press interviews, the actor looked ravishing in red as she stepped out in a voluminous red gown. Styled by Ghavri again, we quite like how the one-shoulder gown look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette and hair tied into a messy bun, giving accessories a miss.

Advertising
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing in red. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)
The actor donned the red gown for press interactions. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Last year, the Veere Di Wedding actor had walked the ramp for designer Monica Jaising and looked stunning in a holographic outfit by the designer. The off-shoulder dress was carried off effortlessly by Khan and the look was rounded out with hair styled in soft waves and a nude make-up palette.

It is difficult to look away from Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)
Kareena Kapoor Khan also launched her make-up range in collaboration with Lakme. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

What do you think of her latest look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android