Lakme Fashion Week: Dia Mirza stuns as showstopper in a dress made from recycled PET bottles

The third day of Lakme Fashion Week celebrated sustainable fashion. Promoting the same was Dia Mirza who walked the ramp, looking graceful as ever.
The new mom who turned showstopper for celebrated textile designer duo Abraham & Thakore donned a long black and white patchwork dress with a brown collar and a pop of red around the cuffs, made from recycled material.
Lakme Fashion Week wrote about the collection, “This sustainable collection is inspired from the disassembling and reassembling of materials. Patchwork, hand stitching and appliqué are an integral part of the collection along with easy silhouettes like tunics with pants, skirts and dresses and jackets inspired by kimonos.”
“Interestingly enough, a small selection of evening wear is hand-embroidered with sequins made from sheets of discarded PET material creating glamour out of waste,” it added.
Dia ditched accessories with the ensemble. She completed the look with dewy makeup and bright red lip shade. She left her hair open to round off the look.
Do you like the look?
