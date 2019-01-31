Lakme fashion Week 2019: Yami Gautam stuns in a Gauri and Nainika gown on Day 1

Toggle Menu
Gauri and Nainika, who recently presented their Summer/Resort 2019 collection on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week roped in Yami Gautam as their showstopper. The actor walked the ramp dressed in a gorgeous tulle gown.

Yami Gautam looked lovely as she walked the ramp for Gauri & Nainika at LFW’19. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Designer duo Gauri and Nainika presented their Summer Resort 2019 collection on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week where they roped in Yami Gautam as their showstopper. The actor walked the ramp dressed in the designer duo’s signature tulle gown with embellished, floral designs on it. To add oomph to her look, her outfit was teamed with a pair of black knee-length boots while dewy make-up with glossy lips and light smokey eyes complemented her outfit.

The collection titled ‘Art of Latte’ has been “inspired by the glamorous lifestyle of the French Riviera, that is specially designed for the chic traveller.”

About their collection, Gauri and Nainika said in a press statement, “Our new collection is exceedingly romantic and evokes a sense of freedom. It’s a mix of statement-making frocks with silhouettes ranging from easy to dramatic”.

The colour palette ranged from shades of         red and pink to nudes and yellows. While the fabrics consisted of chiffon, crepe de chine, organza and micro crepe.

One of the interesting things about the show was the specially created hairstyles donned by the models on the ramp that have been inspired by the hues of latte — staid browns were elevated to statement hair with pops of colour, from deep copper to vivid berry tones, icy blues to gentle hazelnut highlights and standout blondes.

