LFW 2022: Celebrity showstoppers who made heads turn on Day 2

The first day of the Lakme Fashion Week saw some jaw-dropping style moments with celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Diana Penty, and Mrunal Thakur taking the glamour quotient even higher. And the second day, which was all about stellar creations showcased by some well-known faces, was no different. It was equally high on glitz, trends, show-stopping moments, and of course, Bollywood.

Setting the ramp on fire with her confidence was Sanjana Sanghi, who turned muse for fashion designer Anju Modi. Seen clad in an outfit from the costume designer’s latest collection, ‘Damayanti’ — inspired by the work of renowned painter Raja Ravi Varma — the actor looked resplendent.

Sanjana Sanghi turned showstopper for Anju Modi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjana Sanghi turned showstopper for Anju Modi. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Dil Bechara actor’s showstopping look comprised of a black silk dhoti with golden zari work teamed with a black crop jacket with intricate gold work worn over a maroon bralette that featured a plunging neckline. The look was styled with a purple shawl with golden foliage motif and border. The actor wore carefully selected jewellery, including a choker, a pair of tiered jhumkas, statement bangles and a ring, as colourful eye makeup, contoured cheekbones, perfectly done brows, and nude lips and hair tied in a bun rounded off her look.

The ‘Damayanti’ collection “flaunts a vibrant colour palette, comprising deep yellows, garnet red, delicate ivories, royal pink and blues. Carefully engineered textiles from natural fibres, bearing the strength of man-made fabrics gave rise to captivating eco-friendly drapes with an old-world charm, thus honouring the artist’s body of work,” read a post on the Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram page.

There was also Warina Hussain who looked every bit chic in the ‘PIEUX’ collection, which highlighted and celebrated different techniques like pleating, weaving, eco-friendly digital printing, and 3D printing.

Warina Hussain looks uber cool in this chic ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Warina Hussain looks uber cool in this chic ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Loveyatri actor rocked a multicolour loose knee-length jacket worn over a matching deep-neck crop top teamed with matching high-waisted pants. The print-on-print look was completed with matching shoes, and Warina kept it simple with blushed cheeks and nude lips.

But the moment we loved the most was when Carol Gracias sashayed down the ramp in a traditional look with a contemporary touch, courtesy of designer duo Abraham & Thakore. “Drawing from design influences that are shaping today’s discourse on fashion, they look at traditional as well as contemporary sources of inspiration,” the Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram page shared.

Advertisement

Carol Gracias walked the ramp for Abraham & Thakore. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Carol Gracias walked the ramp for Abraham & Thakore. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Carol sported a lime green sari with a grey-black patterned pallu teamed with a waist-length sleeveless blouse that featured a turtle neck. Draping the sari in traditional style, the model teamed the look with neon green chunky shoes. With no accessories and her hair pulled back, Carol completed the look with dewy makeup.

Kanika Kapoor in Swatti Kapoor’s collection. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kanika Kapoor in Swatti Kapoor’s collection. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kanika Kapoor also strutted down the ramp wearing a creation from designer Swatti Kapoor’s ‘Venus’, a collection attributed to the Goddess of love. The singer wore a brown sheer top teamed with a matching printed skirt, and left her hair open. She accessorised the look with minimum jewellery that included a pair of earrings and a statement ring.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!