In the pandemic, my fashion has become simpler: Aparshakti Khurana

On-screen, he plays interestingly-eclectic characters, and off-screen, it is his music that gives him joy. Actor Aparshakti Khurana is pleasantly-busy these days — making use of his time at home working on his music. On October 24, he walked the ramp as a showstopper for designers Sukriti and Aakriti as part of the first-ever digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

On the occasion, the Stree actor chatted with indianexpress.com, and spoke about his excitement for a virtual-edition of LFW, how the pandemic has changed his personal sense of fashion, what we can find inside his wardrobe, and when we will be able to hear more of his music, among other things.

Excerpts from the interview:

A digital LFW… How did being a part of one make you feel, and what do you have to say about its advantages and disadvantages?

I think it was a great idea, keeping the current situation in mind. The advantage was that even during the pandemic, you can carry on with your life, and go ahead and plan such big events. And of course, the disadvantage was that there wasn’t any live audience. I missed the cool and instant gratification from members of the audience. And keeping in mind that this event only happens once every year, we will have to wait until next year for it to happen properly.

How excited were you to be a part of this year’s digital edition, especially since you walked the ramp as a showstopper for designers Sukriti and Aakriti?

I was really excited! This one becomes even more special because they launched their menswear with me. This is the first time they have come up with some really cool collections for men. All their designs look fabulous this season.

What did you think about the designs?

Sukriti and Aakriti are organic people, and their designs were also pretty organic. They are happy souls and their designs have happy colours. Their collection was around phulkari — and not just for the ramp, otherwise too, for a Goa wedding, for instance, I would love to wear their outfits.

The designers are so organic, they don’t use visiting cards or print invoices! Their fabrics are environment-friendly, and in fact, they used soybean! How often do you hear about someone using soybean to design outfits? I think people are going to fall in love with this collection.

In the pandemic, many industries have undergone drastic changes — how do you think the fashion industry has evolved?

The very fact that LFW happened digitally, is the biggest example of the fashion industry evolving. I have seen a few designers going online and upping their fashion game. And I think that is the way forward in any case. It is not only because of Covid, otherwise also we are so caught up with our lives, we want to shop on the go — sitting in a car, travelling from one place to another, instead of shopping from a mall. So, kudos to all the designers who have managed to do great business online.

Has your own personal sense of fashion gone through any kind of change in the last few months?

(Laughs) Very honestly, maybe because not too much is happening outside, I have started wearing simpler colours. Earlier, it wasn’t the case — I was always keen on wearing something loud, but now it has become more subtle. Having said that, once we start attending big events again, I think we will return to all the ‘shor sharaba‘.

How would you describe your sartorial choices?

I like well-fitted clothes; they should just fit like a glove. I think you tend to feel active and uptempo about life when you wear fitted garments. That’s how I like it.

If we were to raid your wardrobe, what would we find?

You will find a lot of accessories, for sure — bow-ties, belts, sneakers, a big shoe collection, sunglasses, a few onesies. I am a big onesie fan!

How did you keep yourself busy in lockdown?

There were a lot of digital collaborations happening — with brands and other artistes — that kept me occupied. I was cooking a little, reading a lot of scripts, attending Zoom narrations and creative workshops, and of course, spending time with my family.

Your song ‘Kudiye Ni‘ became hugely popular! When can we expect more music from you?

Thank you! The song is really close to my heart. I have penned down a few more songs in the lockdown. I have sent all the tracks to my music label and they are trying to zero-in on one. Very soon, I will come out with my next single.

