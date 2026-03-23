Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 Grand Finale: Aditi Rao Hydari’s design debut shines, and Péro with Aneet Padda steals the show

The final day of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre didn’t just close a season; it made a statement. From Pearl Academy’s thought-provoking exploration of human creativity and artificial intelligence to Max Fashion’s irreverently joyful runway, and Satya Paul’s elegant new chapter with Aditi Rao Hydari, the evening was a masterclass in fashion’s extraordinary range. But it was Péro’s grand finale, and one unforgettable showstopper, that truly brought the house down.

The day opened with a showcase from Pearl Academy, where emerging designers tackled one of fashion’s most urgent conversations: the intersection of human creativity and artificial intelligence. Young, bold, and unafraid, these designers proved that the next generation isn’t intimidated by technology; they’re dressing it.

Max Fashion’s ‘unserious everything’: A masterclass in joyful dressing

If there was a collection that captured the mood of a generation exhausted by trying too hard, it was Max Fashion’s Unserious Everything. Effortless urban silhouettes, a philosophy rooted in freedom of movement, and a ramp that practically pulsed with energy — this was fashion as a good time, and nobody got that memo more enthusiastically than its star-studded cast.

Alaya F arrived like a burst of sunshine in a citrine crop top paired with low-rise blue denim jeans, a peppy, retro-inflected look that felt simultaneously nostalgic and razor-sharp. She wore the 90s revival with the ease of someone who was simply born for it.

Kalki Koechlin, ever the picture of considered cool, went the opposite route. Her all-white ensemble featured a clean sleeveless top and a flowing midi skirt, and it was minimalism at its most powerful. In a sea of prints and colour, she was the quiet full stop that made the sentence complete.

If there was a collection that captured the mood of a generation exhausted by trying too hard, it was Max Fashion’s Unserious Everything. (Source: Instagram/Lakmē Fashion Week) If there was a collection that captured the mood of a generation exhausted by trying too hard, it was Max Fashion’s Unserious Everything. (Source: Instagram/Lakmē Fashion Week)

Then there was Siddhant Chaturvedi, who, frankly, refused to be contained by the runway. Dressed in a crisp white jacket adorned with quirky brooches, he brought a high-fashion-meets-theatrical-playfulness to the proceedings. He danced. He presented flowers to Kalki Koechlin. He made the whole thing feel like a celebration rather than a showcase, and the crowd loved every second of it.

The collection itself moved through three distinct worlds: Urban, Sports Core, and Core Casual, united by the singular idea that a wardrobe should never restrict the wearer.

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Aditi Rao Hydari for Satya Paul: A creative director steps into the light

A few moments at this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week carried as much personal weight as Aditi Rao Hydari’s walk for Satya Paul. This wasn’t merely a celebrity appearance; it was a debut. Hydari stepped onto the runway as Co-Creative Director of the Satya Paul x Aditi Rao Hydari capsule collection, marking her first formal foray into fashion design.

The collection bore the unmistakable imprints of both collaborators. Satya Paul’s signature vocabulary, including dragonfly motifs, lush florals, and sweeping abstract compositions, was rendered across fluid drapes and modern silhouettes with a sensitivity that felt genuinely personal. Sheer bomber jackets and flowing trench coats introduced a contemporary edge to the brand’s classically elegant design codes, while the balance between structure and fluidity gave the pieces a versatility that felt entirely of the moment.

A few moments at this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week carried as much personal weight as Aditi Rao Hydari’s walk for Satya Paul. (Source: PR Handout) A few moments at this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week carried as much personal weight as Aditi Rao Hydari’s walk for Satya Paul. (Source: PR Handout)

Hydari herself was luminous, embodying the collection’s ethos with quiet authority. Watching her walk a runway for work she had, in part, conceived herself was a reminder that fashion’s most compelling stories are often the ones in which the line between artist and muse disappears entirely.

p é r o’s ‘out of office’: The grand finale

By the time p é r o took over the convention centre for the evening’s Grand Finale, anticipation in the room was almost tangible. Designer Aneeth Arora’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, titled Out of Office, had a deceptively simple premise: ‘What does it feel like to finally exhale?’

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The set design told the story before the first model stepped out with fluorescent-lit office aesthetics, stacks of paperwork, and the visual shorthand of the everyday grind. But as the show progressed, the atmosphere shifted, growing more whimsical, more liberated, mirroring the collection’s central journey from hustle to holiday.

Aneet Padda, Lakme’s Gen Z face, opened the show in a floral-appliqué look that set the tone for the entire collection’s handcrafted, playful vibe. And then, as the Out of Office narrative reached its crescendo, Padda walked back out as the showstopper, and the room understood exactly why she had been chosen.

Aneet Padda, Lakme’s Gen Z face, opened the show in a floral-appliqué look that set the tone for the entire collection’s handcrafted, playful vibe. (Source: PR Handout) Aneet Padda, Lakme’s Gen Z face, opened the show in a floral-appliqué look that set the tone for the entire collection’s handcrafted, playful vibe. (Source: PR Handout)

Her finale ensemble was everything the collection promised and more. Anchored in Péro’s signature blue-and-white palette, the look married clean, structured lines with fluid accents and those signature handcrafted details — pom-poms and fringe lending the silhouette a sense of movement and whimsy that never once tipped into excess. It was the modern working woman rendered in fabric and craft: grounded, free-spirited, disciplined, and open to the unexpected, all at once.

Opening and closing the show, Padda gave the collection’s narrative a full circle, stating, “Walking the Grand Finale for The House of Lakmē with p é r o was truly special. It felt like stepping into a story that’s both grounded and freeing. There’s a quiet strength in the way this showcase reimagines everyday routines into something more expressive and personal. For me, it wasn’t just about walking the runway for Lakmē; it was about representing a mindset that values individuality and fluidity, and finding your own rhythm between work and escape. Lakmē’s celebration of this story of the modern working woman is incredibly empowering.”