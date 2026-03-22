Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 Day 3: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia lead Bollywood’s runway takeover

Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre turned into a star-studded fashion hotspot on Day 3 (March 21) of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, with Bollywood celebrities dominating the runway as showstoppers for some of the country’s biggest designers.

Blending high fashion with star appeal, the day featured a striking mix of sculptural couture, rich Indian textiles, and high-shine metallics. Collections leaned heavily into occasion wear, with designers experimenting with structured silhouettes, fluid drapes, and statement embellishments, brought alive by a strong celebrity presence that kept the spotlight firmly on glamour.

Disha Patani’s sculptural edge

Disha Patani walks the ramp at the INDRIYA, ADITYA BIRLA JEWELLERY X AMIT AGGARWAL show during Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, held at the Jio World Convention Centre on March 21st, 2026 (Photo: PR Handout) Disha Patani walks the ramp at the INDRIYA, ADITYA BIRLA JEWELLERY X AMIT AGGARWAL show during Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, held at the Jio World Convention Centre on March 21st, 2026 (Photo: PR Handout)

As the muse for Amit Aggarwal, Disha Patani turned heads in a striking, bejewelled lehenga featuring a mermaid skirt, a protruding-structured dupatta, and layered polki jewellery. The look, from Indriya’s Orizon collection, highlighted Aggarwal’s signature sculptural aesthetic, combining metallic textures with a futuristic design language that stood out on the runway.