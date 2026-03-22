Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 Day 3: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia lead Bollywood’s runway takeover

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Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre turned into a star-studded fashion hotspot on Day 3 (March 21) of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, with Bollywood celebrities dominating the runway as showstoppers for some of the country’s biggest designers.
Blending high fashion with star appeal, the day featured a striking mix of sculptural couture, rich Indian textiles, and high-shine metallics. Collections leaned heavily into occasion wear, with designers experimenting with structured silhouettes, fluid drapes, and statement embellishments, brought alive by a strong celebrity presence that kept the spotlight firmly on glamour.
As the muse for Amit Aggarwal, Disha Patani turned heads in a striking, bejewelled lehenga featuring a mermaid skirt, a protruding-structured dupatta, and layered polki jewellery. The look, from Indriya’s Orizon collection, highlighted Aggarwal’s signature sculptural aesthetic, combining metallic textures with a futuristic design language that stood out on the runway.
Walking for Bhumika Sharma, Tamannaah embraced bold colours and intricate craftsmanship in the “Afterglow” collection. Her brocade ensemble, featuring detailed Noorah motifs and heritage-inspired elements, brought a regal touch to the runway.
Her red outfit created a perfect contrast with the emerald-green jewels. Alongside Shanaya Kapoor, she added a strong Bollywood pulse to the showcase, with both actors delivering statement looks that quickly gained traction on social media.
Diana Penty kept things classic and effortless as she walked in fluid silhouettes accented with metallic tones. Her ensemble struck a balance between tradition and modernity, blending heritage weaves with clean, contemporary lines—offering a more understated yet impactful moment amid the evening’s high-glam energy.
Day 3 also saw Khushi Kapoor walking for Aisha Rao in intricately embroidered lehengas, bringing her signature poise to the ramp. Shanaya Kapoor further amped up the glamour in vibrant, statement-making ensembles.
Among designers, Deepit Chugh explored urban geometry through structured forms, Ritika Mirchandani showcased her ‘Confluence’ prints with bold patterns, and Jajaabor leaned into fluid silhouettes and textured layering—bringing together metallics, heritage weaves, and contemporary cuts that defined the evening’s fashion narrative.