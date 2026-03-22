Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 Day 3: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia lead Bollywood’s runway takeover

Bollywood stars, including Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Khushi Kapoor, dazzled the ramp with their glamorous avatars.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 22, 2026 07:00 PM IST
lakme fashion weekLakme fashion week day 3 saw high Bollywood glamour quotient (Images: PR Handouts)
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Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre turned into a star-studded fashion hotspot on Day 3 (March 21) of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026, with Bollywood celebrities dominating the runway as showstoppers for some of the country’s biggest designers.

Blending high fashion with star appeal, the day featured a striking mix of sculptural couture, rich Indian textiles, and high-shine metallics. Collections leaned heavily into occasion wear, with designers experimenting with structured silhouettes, fluid drapes, and statement embellishments, brought alive by a strong celebrity presence that kept the spotlight firmly on glamour.

Disha Patani’s sculptural edge

lakme fashion week Disha Patani walks the ramp at the INDRIYA, ADITYA BIRLA JEWELLERY X AMIT AGGARWAL show during Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, held at the Jio World Convention Centre on March 21st, 2026 (Photo: PR Handout)

As the muse for Amit Aggarwal, Disha Patani turned heads in a striking, bejewelled lehenga featuring a mermaid skirt, a protruding-structured dupatta, and layered polki jewellery. The look, from Indriya’s Orizon collection, highlighted Aggarwal’s signature sculptural aesthetic, combining metallic textures with a futuristic design language that stood out on the runway.

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Tamannaah Bhatia’s vibrant glam

lakme fashion week Tamannah wore a sculpted, sleeveless top with a plunging halter neckline (Image: Facebook/FDCIOfficial)

Walking for Bhumika Sharma, Tamannaah embraced bold colours and intricate craftsmanship in the “Afterglow” collection. Her brocade ensemble, featuring detailed Noorah motifs and heritage-inspired elements, brought a regal touch to the runway.

Her red outfit created a perfect contrast with the emerald-green jewels. Alongside Shanaya Kapoor, she added a strong Bollywood pulse to the showcase, with both actors delivering statement looks that quickly gained traction on social media.

Diana Penty’s elegant grace

lakme fashion week Diana Penty & Designer walks the ramp at the
LAKME SALON X VERANDAH PRESENTS INDIGENE show during Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 (Photo: PR Handout)
Also Read | Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026: Ananya Panday and Radhikka Madan walk the ramp on Day 2

Diana Penty kept things classic and effortless as she walked in fluid silhouettes accented with metallic tones. Her ensemble struck a balance between tradition and modernity, blending heritage weaves with clean, contemporary lines—offering a more understated yet impactful moment amid the evening’s high-glam energy.

More star power on the runway

Day 3 also saw Khushi Kapoor walking for Aisha Rao in intricately embroidered lehengas, bringing her signature poise to the ramp. Shanaya Kapoor further amped up the glamour in vibrant, statement-making ensembles.

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Among designers, Deepit Chugh explored urban geometry through structured forms, Ritika Mirchandani showcased her ‘Confluence’ prints with bold patterns, and Jajaabor leaned into fluid silhouettes and textured layering—bringing together metallics, heritage weaves, and contemporary cuts that defined the evening’s fashion narrative.

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