From groom-core to fishtail lehengas: Ali Fazal, Nitanshi Goel turn heads at Lakmé Fashion Week

Six days, a packed designer line-up, and plenty of famous faces on the runway: Lakmé Fashion Week is back in New Delhi for its October edition. This season’s line-up brings together fashion veterans and emerging talent from across Indian fashion, along with a celebrity line-up that’s hard to miss.

Kickstarting the celebrity showstopper season have been Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal, Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel, Tejasswi Prakash of Bigg Boss fame and Gehraiyaan‘s Pavleen Gujral, among others. Each of the cine stars brought contrasting moods to the runway, adding to the glitzy potpourri of fashion, glamour and style. From intricate Indian craftsmanship to experimental silhouettes and surprise elements, here’s everything you need to know from Lakme Fashion Week so far.

Ali Fazal brings a celebratory twist to the runway

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The wedding season is just around the corner, and Ali Fazal channeled groom energy in Tarun Tahiliani’s occasionwear from the Tasva collection — celebrating “Indian craftsmanship through contemporary design.”

The actor left fashionistas impressed in a Lucknow-style ivory angarkha layered with a bandhgala and an embroidered stole. Ali particularly loved the outfit’s floral nature and the “nice little pink vibe happening” around it.

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The look brought together traditional Indian menswear, tinted in a golden hue, and contemporary styling, with the layered silhouette keeping things classic without feeling predictable.

Adding a playful touch to the walk, Ali broke into a celebratory dance along with Tahiliani and other models. The celebratory tone synced perfectly with the wedding celebrations as well as his birthday. “I absolutely adore this. I am so happy that I get to wear this. It’s a beautiful combination,” Ali said after the show.

Overall, the collection explored modern Indian menswear through traditional craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes. Aari work, Zardozi, mirror work, pearls and intricate appliqué featured among the details, while the palette moved between ivory, lilac, salmon, jade and richer jewel tones. The collection also drew on motifs and art forms such as the Tree of Life, Lipan art and paisleys.

Nitanshi Goel brings the Kashi drama for Suneet Varma

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Meanwhile, Nitanshi Goel, who played the popular character of Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, walked as the showstopper for Suneet Varma’s label, SV by Suneet Varma.

Her look featured a wine-coloured embellished fishtail lehenga with a strapless top and an attached drape. Plum and silver paillettes added sparkle, while the fitted silhouette gave the ensemble a more dramatic shape.

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The look came from Kashi, a collection inspired by the colours and cultural atmosphere of the ancient city, from dawn to the glow of evening aarti. Rich reds, purples, maroons and blacks set the tone, with the designs extending beyond lehengas to include draped saris, dhoti skirts, jackets, tunics and trousers.

The collection brought together Indian craft and a more contemporary approach to dressing, with intricate handwork, embroidery and tassels adding texture to the designs.

Nitanshi Goel and designer Suneet Varma walk the ramp during the JSVBY Suneet Varma at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 (Photo: FS Media Pro / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide) Nitanshi Goel and designer Suneet Varma walk the ramp during the JSVBY Suneet Varma at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 (Photo: FS Media Pro / FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week / RISE Worldwide)

What else is happening on the runway?

Not every look leaned into embellishment. Tejasswi Prakash offered a sharper, more structured take when she closed NIF Global’s The Runway showcase.

She wore a maroon pinstriped vest over a white shirt, paired with an asymmetrical grey skirt and a matching jacket. The highlight came midway through her walk, when she removed the jacket to reveal the outfit underneath, adding a little drama to an otherwise sharply tailored look.

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Also on the ramp was Pavleen Gujral, who took the runway for Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles x Samant Chauhan.

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As the fashion veterans are calling it, the show has just begun, with a lot more to follow. Manish Malhotra Luxury Pret is scheduled for October 17, while AM by Amit Aggarwal will close the event on October 18.

With a mix of familiar names, new designers, celebrity appearances and collections that approach Indian fashion from different angles, the October edition has plenty to keep fashion watchers occupied. And while the showstoppers may grab the immediate attention, the clothes, craftsmanship and ideas behind the collections are what make the runways worth following.