LFW 2022: Kalki Koechlin, Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty dazzle on day 3

Lakmé Fashion Week, one of the biggest fashion extravaganzas in the country, has always managed to wow the audience with its stunning showcases and dazzling couture. On day 3 of its second leg this year at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, various celebrities brought to the ramp their most well-groomed, glamorous selves as showstoppers for numerous designers. Take a look at actors who stole the show as they sashayed down the ramp.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked like an absolute vision as a showstopper for Limerick for their collection titled ‘Artopia’. She donned a beautiful printed bodycon skirt with a matching bralette and a cape. The beachy look was accessorised with hoop earrings and golden heels. She added the finishing touches with subtle makeup and her hair styled in waves.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin turned showstopper for designer Abhishek Sharma. She walked the ramp wearing a metallic gold tasselled gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. What stole the show, however, was a pair of huge cuff earrings that added to the style quotient of this entire look. Glam makeup and transparent heels completed her look.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty looked lovely as she walked the ramp for Guapa as a showstopper. Perfect for a beach vacation, she was seen wearing a floral gown with a plunging neckline and waist cutouts. However, it was a matching sheer veil placed over her head that made this chic look unique. She completed the look with soft curls and bold makeup.

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda was a sensation on the ramp as a showstopper for designer Eshaa Amiin. Her look was rather edgy as she sashayed down the ramp in a printed dress with lace details on the hemline, and paired it with a printed cape jacket. Her funky look was accessorised with huge bangles, statement earrings, and tan brown boots. Smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and curled hair added to the Bohemian appeal of this look.

Sobhita Dhulipala

She wowed in a structured pink tie-dye skirt paired with a beaded multi-coloured crop top. With her hair tied in a top bun, she added to the glam with glittery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lip colour. However, it was a keyboard clutch that the actor carried which had everyone talking!

