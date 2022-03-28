Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva

Rajya Sabha member and popular AAP leader Raghav Chadha walked the ramp at the recently-concluded FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week as he turned showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva.

The 33-year-old looked dapper in a faux leather jacket teamed with a pair of matching straight pants. He wore a black turtleneck underneath.

A pair of black shoes and a wristwatch completed his suave look.

“I am walking the ramp for my uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. I am very, very nervous. I am not at all excited. I am super nervous. Let’s see how it goes,” he said, prior to the show.

Sachdeva’s latest collection, Menverse, is a range of immaculately tailored ensembles.

Talking about the collection, Lakme Fashion Week’s official page wrote, “It showcases a reinvented collection to give athletic vibes catered to the sartorial needs of the New Age male. Indulging in textures, the designer has played with simple fabrics like cotton weaves, leather, PU, crepe lycra, and knits for effortlessly styled looks. Each garment is designed to appeal to masses who are as free-spirited, expressive and classic as his inspiration.”

This is not the first time the political leader has donned Sachedeva’s creations. He is often spotted wearing well-coordinated khadi and cotton wear with Kolhapuri chappals by the designer. According to Sachdeva, Chadha’s subtle style brings out his classy, educated and stylish side.

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha is often seen in simple khadi kurtas. (Source: Facebook/RaghavChadha) AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha is often seen in simple khadi kurtas. (Source: Facebook/RaghavChadha)

Apart from Raghav, actor Aparshakti Khurana was also seen as a showstopper for the designer. He wore a powder blue blazer with a black lapel collar and a pair of matching pants.

White and yellow sneakers along with chained spectacles added to the funky appeal of this look.

