Lakme Fashion Week 2021: Showstopper Lara Dutta wears Mekhela Chador for the first time

At Lakme Fashion Week’s latest edition, actor Lara Dutta Bhupati turned showstopper for handloom designer Sanjukta Dutta.

Lara Dutta wore a Mekhela Chador for the first time and walked the ramp. “Wearing my first Mekhela Chador!! Such exquisiteness,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself in the showstopper attire with the designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

The Bhagam Bhag actor looked elegant in an Assamese silk Mekhela Chador in white with golden motifs with a dash of bright coloured traditional prints on the chador.

Sanjukta has been long dedicated to reviving and redesigning of the Mekhela Chador — a traditional dress worn by Assamese women — to retain its demand among contemporary consumers. This attire consists of two main pieces of cloth draped around the body. The Mekhela is the bottom portion that is draped from the waist downwards. It is folded into one or two pleats around the waist and tucked in. The Chador is a long piece of cloth, whose one end is tucked into the waist over the Mekhela while the rest of it is draped as a pallu. This is usually paired with a fitted blouse.

Also Read | A step-by-step guide on how to wear a Mekhela Chador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara’s Mekhela Chador was paired with a long-sleeved silk white blouse. She completed the look with big jhumkas and open hair.

What do you think of Lara Dutta’s look?