Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Mira Kapoor looks pretty in Punit Balana outfit

Mira Kapoor turned muse for fashion designer Punit Balana at Lakme Fashion Week’s first-ever digital edition amid the ongoing pandemic.
Mira looked pretty in a pink block printed maxi dress with spaghetti strap, paired with a matching cape, from Balana’s newly launched collection — Muneer. The embellished bodice featured detailed coin work. In fact, the cape also had coin work along the border, apart from floral detailing.
Mira exuded elegance as she posed in the outfit against the backdrop of a garden. Take a look:
The mother-of-two wore her hair in a low bun, and sported statement earrings and simple makeup.
“A collection that borrows from the ideas of silence and hope. Silence that the novel coronavirus brought with it and hope that we are taking with us as an aftermath of this pandemic,” Mira wrote on Instagram.
Isn’t Mira looking gorgeous?
