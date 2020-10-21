Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan looks like an emperor in a Manish Malhotra creation

Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper for Manish Malhotra'a couture film at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. (Manish Malhotra handout)

At Lakme Fashion Week 2020 first season fluid edition, actor Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra’s digital couture film.

The Luka Chhuppi actor featured in the film in a regal cream sherwani with intricate golden zari embroidery on it. This was styled with a heavy dupatta and a pair of matching embroidered palazzo pants.

Kartik Aaryan in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for his couture film. (Manish Malhotra handout) Kartik Aaryan in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for his couture film. (Manish Malhotra handout)

Kartik’s royal ensemble was accessorised with a heavy emeralds and stones necklace from Manish Malhotra Jewellery by Ranniwala 1881. He completed the look with a pair of golden nagra shoes.

Kartik’s sherwani was paired with a dupatta with intricately embroidered border. (Manish Malhotra handout) Kartik’s sherwani was paired with a dupatta with intricately embroidered border. (Manish Malhotra handout)

The 29-year-old actor donned the exquisite attire as part of Malhotra’s bridal couture film ‘Ruhaaniyat‘, which, as the designer wrote on Instagram, was brought together to celebrate the “nazaakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab,” and to honour the artisans and other patrons who have helped preserve the heritage for generations.

“The endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after seven long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans,” Malhotra further wrote on Instagram. The film also marked ten years of the designer’s association with the Mijwan Foundation.

“This is the first thing I’m doing in the last seven months of lockdown, primarily because this collection has got a larger purpose and has a noble cause attached to it and through this, I want to show my full support for this initiative. It supports artisans, and I applaud the Mijwan Welfare Society, Lakme Fashion Week, and Manish Malhotra World for this beautiful initiative,” the Love Aaj Kal actor said in a press release.

After months of confinement at home owing to the pandemic, Kartik wore long hair and stubble with Malhotra’s outfit, which gave the overall look a kingly appearance. His hair and makeup were done by Milan Thapa and Yugendra Salvi.

What do you think of Kartik’s look?

