Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal make a striking pair

Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal might have not done a film yet, but they do look great together. Bearing testimony to this, recently, both actors walked the ramp for designers Kunal Rawal and Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2020 in Mumbai.

The Uri actor looked dapper in a monochrome ensemble. Although the outfit was elaborate, the actor pulled it off well and looked sharp. It was Kapoor‘s outfit, however, which we did not like much. She walked the ramp wearing a hand-embroidered aqua gown designed by Mishra that stood out for its intricate designs and flowy silhouette, but failed to make a mark.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Kunal Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Rahul Mishra. (From L-R | Source: Varinder Chawla)

The design was inspired from the designer’s recent trip to the Maldives. Sharing the same, he wrote on Instagram, “On a recent trip to Soneva Fushi (@discoversoneva) – Maldives, as I submerged myself quite literally, into an unfamiliar world, a series of stark realisations dawned upon me. Mesmerised by the million shades of blue, the ever-changing abstract shapes made up of a diaspora of fish, the alienesque under-water foliage and the striking corals, it was a mammoth task to register the beauty unfolding before me – an experience that was equal parts surreal and humbling.

Our collection, ‘Home’ saw an incessant reminder of the beauty that our planet beholds as a key inspiration for many looks that walked the runway.”

Kapoor‘s look was rounded out with hair styled in wavy curls, nude lip shade, loads of mascara and accessorised with a statement choker

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp wearing a Rahul Mishra creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor made for a lovely couple on the ramp. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely together. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely together. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

