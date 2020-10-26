Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Athiya Shetty wears outfit made of sock waste

Athiya Shetty looked beautiful at Lakme Fashion Week 2020. (Source: athiyashetty/Instagram)

For 2020 Lakme Fashion Week’s digital edition, Athiya Shetty walked for fashion designer Aisha Rao in her couture film.

Athiya walked in an offbeat multi-coloured sequinned choli with full sleeves and a plunging neckline, paired with a matching flowing skirt. The outfit featured intricate floral embroidery all over. Turns out, the showstopper’s outfit was made of sock waste, in an effort to promote sustainable fashion.

“Loved walking for Aisha Rao, who’s collection embodies the importance of sustainable fashion, introducing sock waste as fabric!” the Mubarakan actor wrote on Instagram. She completed the look with a nude lip shade and a pair of drop earrings.

Athiya’s attire was part of a collection called Pastiche, designed as an ode to Melbourne-born artist Criss Canning’s still life that depicts Australia’s rich variety of flora such as “Banksias, gumnuts, oriental poppies, tamarillos, persimmons and Madonna lilies in bold colours juxtaposed to perfection,” the designer mentioned in an Instagram post.

What do you think of Athiya’s look?

