Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Shriya Som to showcase collection inspired by sea and palm trees

Designer Shriya Som, who will be showcasing her Summer Resort collection at the Lakme Fashion Week’19 on February 3, has created designs inspired by palm trees and the sea. From the islands where raffia palm tree swirls amongst florals, vines, the sand and the sea, comes a collection of ensembles deeply entrenched in the free-spirited woman.

About her collection, Som told indianexpress.com “The movement of the waves are represented by using pleated fabric in forms of ruffles and ruching. A major trend has also been incorporated — raffia in our classic florals and as fringes.” A carefree spirit and non-conformist attitude with bare necessities form the radical state of the Summer Resort’19 collection.

Her latest clothing line will consist of ruching, pre-pleated ruffles and raffia blended to form the signature Shriya Som layered silhouettes. “Easy breezy, stress-free and non-cluttered dressing up” is what defines the collection best. “The Shriya Som woman belongs to nobody but herself yet gives a piece of who she is to the world around her. She does not need a raison d’être. She’s a free spirit.”

Known for incorporating hues of pastel in her collection, this year the outfit will feature brighter versions of blues and hues of peaches and corals, all of which has been inspired by the sea. Besides, usage of ruffles will be one of the highlights of the collection.

Speaking about her take on sustainable fashion, the designer says, “Our ruffle dresses started with using the extra fabric that is usually left over after creating a garment. It is one of our best selling garments. The main practice in our studio is not to waste fabric, so we do come up with innovative ways of using it.”

Take a look at a few of the sketches from her latest collection:

