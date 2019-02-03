Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor walk the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week is underway and day four witnessed several designers taking the ramp by storm. Designers like Anushree Reddy, Raghavendra Rathore and debutantes, Saaska & Kinni, among others, presented their collection.

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut looked gorgeous as she walked the ramp for Reddy. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ranaut donned a heavily embellished peach colour lehenga. The outfit was accessorised with a stunning emerald and diamond neckpiece.

Janhvi Kapoor, along with Anil Kapoor, walked the ramp for Rathore. The Dhadak actor looked lovely in a black ensemble paired with a matching blazer. Hair parted at the centre and gold earrings completed the look.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a black kurta and pyjama that he teamed with an embroidered half jacket of the same colour.

Malaika Arora Khan also walked the ramp on day 4 of Lakme fashion Week 2019. The actor, dancer, model, VJ, and television presenter wore a blue-gray gown featuring fish scale designs and looked rather lovely in it.

Spotted on day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week was Shibani Dandekar, the talented actor, host and singer, who walked the ramp today as the showstopper for designer brand ‘RaRa Avis’ by Sonal Verma.

Among other designers, Saaska & Kinni also showcased their collection. Titled Nómada, the designs drew inspiration from their travels, memories associated with that, the time spent by them in Gujarat. Floral prints, checkered prints, micro-pleating were on display. Cotton silks, organza, and mostly lightweight fabrics in colours like pink, blues, burgundies were used heavily by them in the collection. Heavy layering formed an important part of their collection and helped in blurring the boundaries between masculine and feminine.

Their designs were accessorised with jewellery from AS Motiwala and Orra. Actor Pooja Hegde walked the ramp for the designers. She looked lovely in a checkered dress. The attire was accessorised with diamond jewellery.

What do you think about the collection?