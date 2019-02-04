Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Isabelle Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar walk the ramp for Shehla Khan

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Designer Shehla Khan presented her collection and a host of celebrities like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar as well Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif walked the ramp for the designer.

Stars add glam to Lakme Fashion Week 2019. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Lakme Fashion Week 2019 has finally come to an end and the final day was an extravagant affair. Designer Shehla Khan presented her collection and a host of celebrities like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar as well Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif walked the ramp for the designer.

Khan’s collection Diana was designed to pay homage to the late Princess Diana. Keeping up with the sensibilities of the princess, the collection was characterised with detailed designs and intricate embellishments. The show was opened by Kaif who looked gorgeous in an olive and silver lehenga and choli. This was teamed with a net dupatta.

The show was opened by Isabelle Kaif who looked gorgeous in an olive and silver Lehenga/choli.

Pednekar too walked the ramp and looked like royalty in a gorgeous black lehenga. The pink sequinned choli with the frilled, floor-length cape stood out. Hair parted at the centre and bright red lips completed the look.

Bhumi Pendekar looked like royalty in a black lehenga.

Johar was spotted looking chic in a quirky black and white blazer. This was teamed with a pair of black trousers and was accessorised with shades.

Karan Johar looking chic in a quirky black blazer.

Khan’s ensembles were flamboyant and generously encrusted with pearls. The kaftans, draped gowns, jackets, tie-up cholis were embellished with products of oysters and they looked stunning. Khan’s collection was luxurious and there were hints of gold as well as pastel tones in her collection. But there was a strong royal Indian appeal in the entire collection and it will resonate with others.

What do you think about her collection?

