Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Highlights from Day 1

The Lakme Fashion Week 2019 is underway and designers are taking the ramp by storm. Gaurav Gupta kickstarted the fashion extravaganza and other designers followed suit. On day one, four other designers – Ajay Kumar Singh, Bobo Calcutta, Helena Bajaj Larsen and Yavi – put up a stellar show and conveyed art through fashion. There were four different cubicles and this allowed the viewers to walk in and look at the clothing as the models donned creations by the designers.

Ajay Kumar Singh’s collection Aquesthetic was inspired by the concept of Rig Veda and was characterised by classy, flamboyant designs in different shades of blue. Models sashayed down the ramp donning trench coats, bomber jackets, asymmetrical hems which were customised. Dragon fly brooches and sequin puffed sleeves added much drama to the collection.

Yadvi Agarwal’s collection was intriguing and edgy. Taking inspiration from her own artwork, there was an interplay of colours. Her creations were flamboyant and at the same time wearable. They were also accessorised with scarves and sneakers.

Ayushman Mitra’s label ‘Bobo Calcutta’ was all about minimalism. The collection, titled Blackout/Whitewash was a fashion fantasy. His trademark prints were accompanied by beaded embroidery. Men’s collection consisted of high-neck cropped tops, oversized shirts while the women’s collection comprised of unusually draped saris, and knotted floor-length overcoat.

Helena Bajaj Larsen’s collection consisted of functional, wearable clothes with lovely prints.

Designers like Asa Kazingmei and Sneha Arora also presented their collections. This season, Kazingmei’s Bionic collection for men was all about imagination. It comprised of futuristic designs, those that defied imagination.

Arora’s collection, on the other hand, was unconventional with drawstring dresses, unstructured jacket, and even bell-sleeved jackets.