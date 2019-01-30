Toggle Menu
Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Diana Penty and Pooja Hegde pick structured gowns for Gaurav Gupta’s show

At the Lakmé Fashion Week, Gaurav Gupta presented his Spring/Summer'19 haute couture collection. Diana Penty and Pooja Hegde, who were spotted at the front row were dressed in structured gowns by the designer.

Diana Penty and Pooja Hegde take front row seats at Gaurav Gupta’s show at LFW’19. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gaurav Gupta, who recently opened the show at the Lakmé Fashion Week presented his Spring/Summer’19 haute couture collection titled ‘The (Un)folding’. The designer roped in Karan Johar and actor Tabu as showstoppers.

Meanwhile, Diana Penty and Pooja Hegde who were among the front row attendees added glam to the show in deconstructed gowns by the designer. Penty was clad in an ivory gown featuring ruffles on the hemline and a sheer sleeve on one side. We like how she complemented her look with a dewy make-up palette and neatly-tied hair.

Diana Penty in Gaurav Gupta. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hedge, on the other hand, looked sultry in a silver gown by the designer that had a plunging sheer neckline and cut-outs at the waistline.

Pooja Hedge in Gaurav Gupta. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

About his collection, Gupta took to Instagram to explain, “As a designer, it’s interesting to keep on taking challenges. This time we’re working on a collection that infuses traditional techniques like Chikankari with the brand’s signatures like sculpted draping and structured fluidity. While, not being too tied to tradition, we’re trying to give a new meaning to centuries old crafts and telling the story of India in a new way.”

Take a look at the collection here:

Tabu (L) and Karan Johar (R) walked the ramp for Gaurav Gupta. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

