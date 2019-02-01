Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Anita Dongre’s collection adds a fresh spin to sustainable fashion

Anita Dongre showcased her Spring’/Summer’19 collection on Day 2 of the on-going Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with Tencel India. The duo “came together for a sustainable summer collection titled ‘A Summer Reverie’, inspired by nature’s stunning creations that were showcased on Sustainable Fashion Day”.

The collection featured light, flowy, silhouettes in floral patterns along with hues of yellow, apricot, seafoam, surf blue, onion pink, blush, pista green, marigold yellow, misty blue, champagne pink and lavender. Light weight lehengas, maxi dresses, jumpsuits, salwar suits and crop tops with skirts were sported by the models.

Speaking about the collection, Dongre said in a press statement, “We are happy to have partnered with Tencel to create designs in fabrics that are produced with minimal impact to the environment. Sustainability is the need of the hour and Tencel believes in that as much as we do.”

The front row attendees included Yami Gautam, Pooja Hegde and Saiyami Kher, who too were dressed in Dongre’s creations. The Uri actor made for a pretty picture in an embroidered midi dress teamed with pointed-toe heels.

On the other hand, Kher opted for a red and silver embroidered salwar suit while Hegde looked lovely in a yellow, floral embroidered lehenga.

What do you think about the collection?