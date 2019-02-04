Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Lisa Haydon sizzle on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week Summer-Resort 2019 witnessed a number of celebrities, and designers taking the ramp by storm. Among them, one person who made a striking impression was actor Aditya Roy Kapoor who sashayed down the ramp in a gorgeous Kunal Rawal creation from his ‘Future Past 2019’ collection.

Dressed in an all-black hoodie-shirt that was layered with with a black micro-textured jacket and a pair of fitted trousers, Kapoor looked rather dapper.

Sharing his excitement, Rawal said in a press statement, “My collection this season blurs the lines between modernity and traditionalism with the theme ‘Future Past’.” There is a touch of “Neo Traditionalism”, which is superbly combined to create an exciting wardrobe for the stylish male dresser.

Another person who looked striking was model and actor Lisa Haydon. Making a dramatic show-stopping entry, Haydon charmed in a glittering, long-sleeved choli and magnificent lehenga by designer Shriya Som. Giving accessories a miss, she let the outfit do the talking.

“A Shriya Som collection is always about glamour, style and ultra-elegance. Her Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 line called “Reverie” took inspiration from the islands where the original raffia palm tree swayed in the breeze. Keeping the inspiration in mind, Shriya remembered the foliage, florals, vines, sun, sea and sand that created an atmosphere of utter freedom. The carefree spirited element of the clothes brought to centre stage the spring/summer attitude, which buyers will undoubtedly approve. Aimed at the woman who, like the wind moves gracefully through life, the rouching, ruffles and raffia were the focal point of the layered silhouettes that will please the wearer. Gentle hues of peach created a fashion melody with rose quartz and orchid that were perfectly blended with soft blues”, read a press statement.