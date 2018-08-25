Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani stun in Amit Aggarwal outfits

Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week’18. (Source: lakmefashionwk/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week’18. (Source: lakmefashionwk/Instagram)

Amit Aggarwal recently showcased his latest winter/festive collection on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week’18. Showing off some futuristic designs through his clothing line, the designer added a lot of drama on the stage. But it was showstoppers Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani who definitely stole the show in all-black outfits.

Clad in a metallic tape jacket featuring intricate hand embellishments teamed with black trousers and matching shoes, Kapoor looked dapper as ever. Meanwhile, Patani was dressed in a thigh-high slit, sleeveless gown that was styled with strappy heels. Her neutral make-up with dark smokey eyes added a lot of glamour to her look.

In an Instagram post by Lakme Fashion Week, Aggarwal’s collection titled Crystalis has been described as, “emulates the feeling of movement, innovation in form and a feeling of luxury. The kinetic collection brings together sophisticated new age materials and craftsmanship to create a unique aesthetic vision.”

Take a look at Aggarwal’s collection:

On Day 3, we also spotted Janhvi Kapoor making her debut at the ramp as she walked for Nachiket Barve in a colourful lehenga. The floral embroidered outfit worn by the Dhadak star was teamed with a pink dupatta and accesorised with statement earrings. Needless to say, she looked lovely in it.

