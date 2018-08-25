Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Janhvi Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor up their glamour quotient on Day 3

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2018 saw Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in a colourful Nachiket Barve lehenga. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor walked the runway for Arpita Mehta in a black regal sari. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 2:39:18 pm
lakme fashion week, lakme fashion week 2018, janhvi kapoor, karisma kapoor, nachiket barve, arpita mehta, janhvi kapoor lakme fashion week, karisma kapoor lakme fashion week, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week’18 made a glamorous entry in a Nachiket Barve lehenga. The floral embroidered, multi-coloured outfit worn by the Dhadak star was teamed with a pink dupatta and accesorised with statement earrings. Needless to say, she looked lovely in it.

Barve showcased his latest collection titled Millennial Maharani Winter/Festive’18 and according to an Instagram post by the designer, he took inspiration from “from the globe trotting Indian Royalty of the 20’s and 30’s; looking at the lifestyle of jet setting millennial bride squads, for weddings sprawled across the globe.”

About her outfit, the 21-year-old revealed to the media after her ramp walk, “When he (Barve) showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor graced the ramp in a black fusion sari by Arpita Mehta. The semi-sheer, ruffled sari was layered with a black and gold cape jacket that added a regal touch to the outfit. Keeping accessories minial, she opted for a sleek hairdo with minimal make-up that accentuated her look well.

lakme fashion week, lakme fashion week 2018, janhvi kapoor, karisma kapoor, nachiket barve, arpita mehta, janhvi kapoor lakme fashion week, karisma kapoor lakme fashion week, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

lakme fashion week, lakme fashion week 2018, janhvi kapoor, karisma kapoor, nachiket barve, arpita mehta, janhvi kapoor lakme fashion week, karisma kapoor lakme fashion week, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor in Arpit Mehta at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

lakme fashion week, lakme fashion week 2018, janhvi kapoor, karisma kapoor, nachiket barve, arpita mehta, janhvi kapoor lakme fashion week, karisma kapoor lakme fashion week, celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor with Arpita Mehta at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

In an Instagarm post by Mehta, she described her collection La Fleur as, “Twirl with the wind in our Winter/Festive’18 collection! Fusion destination wear that reflects the jetsetting woman on the go who can look for some effortless off-duty chic!”

Whose look do you prefer more? Let us know in the comments section below.

