Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Janhvi Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor up their glamour quotient on Day 3

Karisma Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Karisma Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week’18 made a glamorous entry in a Nachiket Barve lehenga. The floral embroidered, multi-coloured outfit worn by the Dhadak star was teamed with a pink dupatta and accesorised with statement earrings. Needless to say, she looked lovely in it.

Barve showcased his latest collection titled Millennial Maharani Winter/Festive’18 and according to an Instagram post by the designer, he took inspiration from “from the globe trotting Indian Royalty of the 20’s and 30’s; looking at the lifestyle of jet setting millennial bride squads, for weddings sprawled across the globe.”

About her outfit, the 21-year-old revealed to the media after her ramp walk, “When he (Barve) showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor graced the ramp in a black fusion sari by Arpita Mehta. The semi-sheer, ruffled sari was layered with a black and gold cape jacket that added a regal touch to the outfit. Keeping accessories minial, she opted for a sleek hairdo with minimal make-up that accentuated her look well.

Karisma Kapoor at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Karisma Kapoor in Arpit Mehta at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

Karisma Kapoor with Arpita Mehta at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

In an Instagarm post by Mehta, she described her collection La Fleur as, “Twirl with the wind in our Winter/Festive’18 collection! Fusion destination wear that reflects the jetsetting woman on the go who can look for some effortless off-duty chic!”

Whose look do you prefer more? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd