Monday, August 27, 2018
Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Hema Malini, Esha Deol go traditional in Assamese silk outfits

Hema Malini and Esha Deol walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta. The designer's collection was a stunning exhibit of beautiful textiles from Assam and both the mother-daughter duo were seen in gorgeous mekhela chadors.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 6:55:26 pm
hema malini, esha deol, hema malini fashion week fashion week, lakme fashion week kareena kapoor khan, kareena kapoor monisha jaising, indian express,indian express news Hema Malini (R), Esha Deol walk the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta.
The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week had several celebrities walking the ramp – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kangana Ranaut, Sushmita Sen, Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, to name a few. Among them was veteran actor Hema Malini turning showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta along with daughter Esha Deol. Datta’s collection was a stunning exhibit of textiles from Assam and the mother-daughter duo were seen in gorgeous mekhela chadors.

ALSO READ |  Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a goddess in this holographic Monisha Jaising outfit

While Hema Malini wore a bright multi-coloured ensemble with a cummerbund, Esha  Deol was spotted donning a white and pink flared lehenga. The dupatta and the choli were accessorised with a tasseled waistband.

Both their looks were rounded out with hair tied into a neat bun, a red bindi and maang tikka.

ALSO READLakme Fashion Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Diana Penty turn showstoppers

The designer experimented with Assamese silk for her collection “Aboor”. From half saris to fish tail lehengas with blouses, her collection oozed class. Some models were also seen wearing dhoti pants that were teamed with knee-length coats and black kurtis.

There were also an array of traditional motifs used in her collection that was marked with bright colours ranging from blue, orange, and yellow.

