Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Diana Penty turn showstoppers

The recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week witnessed a plethora of stars walking down the ramp for some of the top designers in the country. And if you thought the first four days were an extravaganza, then the way things unfolded on the fifth day would definitely prove you wrong. A stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the fashion week to a close looking like a diva in a Monisha Jaising off-shoulder dress. But before that, there were other stars who graced the event.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who walked the ramp for designer Jayanti Reddy looked ethereal in an onion pink embellished anarkali. The outfit was teamed with a statement neckpiece and her look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and straight, sleek hair.

Actor Kiara Advani walked for label Agami by Neha Agarwal. The Lust Stories actor looked lovely and we are pretty hooked to the interesting ensemble donned by her. The one-piece ‘pink and butterpaper yellow’ jumpsuit has an interesting cape attached to it and the actor carried it off rather well. The look was rounded out with a bright red lip shade and hair styled into a neat puff.

Radhika Apte was also seen gracing the stage on the final day. The Ghoul actor walked the ramp for Punit Balana and donned a backless dress. We particularly like the flare cut of the dress and the way Apte carried it.

Kalki Koechlin too walked the ramp for Gaurav Katta and looked like royalty in a stunning powder blue ensemble with golden embellishments by the designer. We particularly like the fascinator hat that added a royal touch to the entire look.

Diana Penty looked like a princess in a Disha Patil outfit – a blush pink embellished lehenga. We love the off-shoulder cut as well as the cape like design.

