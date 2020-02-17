Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Lakme Absolute Grand Finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan walks for Amit Aggarwal; see pics

Lakme Absolute Grand Finale: This time Kareena Kapoor Khan walked for designer Amit Aggarwal and was spotted in two different looks. Click here to see the pictures.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 17, 2020 11:45:12 am
kareena, kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor khan, lakme fashion week, lakme fashion week 2020, kareena kapoor, kareena kapoor indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan kept her make-up minimal for both looks. (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Like every year, Kareena Kapoor Khan sashayed down the ramp at the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale. And this time, the actor walked for ace designer Amit Aggarwal, and was spotted in two different looks. For media interactions, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in an off-the-shoulder dress featuring characteristic sculpted ruffles, in true Aggarwal fashion. The nude coloured outfit was completed with ‘no-makeup makeup’ look and hair parted at the centre.

But it was on the ramp, that she totally stole the show. The Good Newwz actor was seen in a bottle green flowy gown. The deep-neckline outfit bore every detail the designer is known for, which includes a sculpted silhouette. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, this look was mostly kept understated and completed with hair tied in a neat bun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked regal on the ramp.(Source: APH Images) Kareena Kapoor Khan donned two different looks on the closing day. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of her recent looks?

