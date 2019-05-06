Lady Gaga’s pre-Met Gala dinner dress – inspired by Camp Fashion – will make you do a double take

Lady Gaga might have toned down her style in recent years but she still manages to make a statement wherever she goes. At Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner in New York, the singer-turned-actor did not go for the outrageous but she still sent shockwaves (okay, maybe just a little) in a camp-inspired outfit, which is also the theme of this year: ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. For the uninitiated, ‘Camp’ is a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a voluminous zebra print tulle dress from Marc Jacobs’ 2018 Fall collection, a black fascinator that can give British royalty a run for their money, a really tiny limited edition handbag from Delvaux and black platform heel boots with black stockings. She captioned the photo, “Met Gala countdown.”

An interesting detail about her dress caught our eye – the way the layers rested around her neck. Back in the 16th and 17th centuries, only royalty and the aristocrats used to wear outfits with ornate ruffs around the neck. Is this a subtle way of showing that she is already following the Met Gala memo? All we can say is that it already has a high ‘wow and shock’ factor. With this intriguing display, we can’t wait to see what she has planned for the big evening.

In the past, she has given us some iconic looks at the fundraising event.

In 2016, she stepped out in a Versace laser-cut leather bodysuit and a pair of eye-popping heels. The theme was ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.’

In 2015, she wowed all in a custom Balenciaga jumpsuit and coat designed by Alexander Wang. The theme was ‘China: Through The Looking Glass.’

Are you excited to see her 2019 look?