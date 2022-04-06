Grammy Awards 2022: Lady Gaga’s ‘beautiful’ dress was made by her sister

During the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held last Sunday, Lady Gaga, who won her 13th Grammy for Just Dance, sported a trio of equally classy and elegant looks. One of her outfits was, in fact, made by sister Natalie Germanotta’s New York-based brand Topo Studio.

The crepe back satin gown in custom dyed silk velvet featured a stunning capelet that Gaga posed in with her Grammy in hand. She also gave her sister’s brand a shoutout on her caption, thanking her for “hand making this beautiful 👗for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The brand, too, shared a series of images of the gorgeous gown which also featured a hand ruched heart bodice. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOPO STUDIO | NY (@topostudiony)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOPO STUDIO | NY (@topostudiony)

On the red carpet, Gaga went classic Hollywood in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a sweeping white train and an open back, hands down the classiest ‘fit on the red carpet. She accessorised her look with an exquisite Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings set.

ALSO READ | All the accessories we loved from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

For her jazzy tribute to the duets with Tony Bennett, Gaga changed into a teal blue Elie Saab Couture gown with an oversized bow at the back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The Topo Studio dress was her post-performance look as she attended the awards show with her peers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!