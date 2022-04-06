scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Grammy Awards 2022: Lady Gaga’s ‘beautiful’ dress was made by her sister

She also gave her sister's brand a shoutout on her caption, thanking her for "hand making this beautiful 👗 for me."

April 6, 2022 5:30:18 pm
April 6, 2022 5:30:18 pm
lady gaga, grammys 2022Lady Gaga's post performance dress was handmade by her sister's NY-based brand. (Photo: Topo Studio/ Instagram)

During the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held last Sunday, Lady Gaga, who won her 13th Grammy for Just Dance, sported a trio of equally classy and elegant looks. One of her outfits was, in fact, made by sister Natalie Germanotta’s New York-based brand Topo Studio.

The crepe back satin gown in custom dyed silk velvet featured a stunning capelet that Gaga posed in with her Grammy in hand. She also gave her sister’s brand a shoutout on her caption, thanking her for “hand making this beautiful 👗for me.”

ALSO SEE |Grammys 2022: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion recreate iconic Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston fashion moment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 

The brand, too, shared a series of images of the gorgeous gown which also featured a hand ruched heart bodice. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOPO STUDIO | NY (@topostudiony)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TOPO STUDIO | NY (@topostudiony)

On the red carpet, Gaga went classic Hollywood in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a sweeping white train and an open back, hands down the classiest ‘fit on the red carpet. She accessorised her look with an exquisite Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings set.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |All the accessories we loved from the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
lady gaga, grammys 2022 Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

For her jazzy tribute to the duets with Tony Bennett, Gaga changed into a teal blue Elie Saab Couture gown with an oversized bow at the back.

ALSO SEE |Grammys 2022: Cindy Crawford shares a picture of her ‘timeless’ look recreated by Dua Lipa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The Topo Studio dress was her post-performance look as she attended the awards show with her peers.

