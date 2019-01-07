Lady Gaga matches her hair colour perfectly to dress at 2019 Golden Globe Awards

The red carpet at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, as expected, was a star-studded event. Celebrities put their best (fashion) foot forward and dressed to impress. Nominated for Best Actress for her role in A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga turned several heads. Known for her unconventional and dramatic fashion choices, she was seen channelling some old Hollywood glamour in a custom Valentino Couture dress at the event. The strapless gown had a long trail lending much drama to the outfit.

What really caught our attention, however, was how she had tinted her blonde hair to powder-blue to match the hue of her dress. Needless to say, if there is one person who could do it, it is Gaga. The look was completed with a stunning diamond neckpiece from Tiffany & Co.

Gaga’s look at the red carpet was also strikingly similar to Judy Garland, one of the original stars of the film, A Star Is Born, in 1954. It might be a deliberate homage, or maybe an accident, but people on social media were quick to notice it.

Judy Garland – A Star Is Born (1954) | Lady Gaga tonight at the #GoldenGlobes⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/NmUvtHFXBz

— GAGAS ENIGMA (@gagasenigma1) January 7, 2019

Gaga, who was also presenting at the show, won the Golden Globe for the Best Original Song for Shallow from her film.

Last year, black was the colour chosen by celebrities to extend their solidarity with the Time’s Up campaign.

What do you think of her look?