Lady Gaga spotted in Falguni-Shane Peacock creation

Lady Gaga in the designers’ outfit (left); Falguni-Shane Peacock (right)

Singer Lady Gaga was recently spotted in an ensemble by Indian designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The “Bad romance” hitmaker recently spent some time on the luxury yacht M/Y Mercedita in Sweden and donned a bustier crop top with a sheer white skirt straight off the runway at New York Fashion Week last month.

“We were so excited to see Lady Gaga wearing our outfit which we recently showcased at New York Fashion Week. Lady Gaga has always loved our edgy and quirky designs and we hope to see more sightings of her in our collection,” read a statement from the duo.

International singers like Madonna, Katy Perry, Fergie, Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna and Britney Spears have also flaunted the duo’s avant-garde designs in the past.

