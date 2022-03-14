Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and others: Some of the most stunning looks from Critics Choice Awards 2022

March 14, 2022 8:00:46 pm
After two years of cancelled and digital red carpets, stars are finally back and so is the glam. From BAFTAs in London to the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, it is like treating our eyes to endless couture and stunning looks.
And if there was anything that was constant, it was sparkle and shimmer. Let’s take a look at some of our favourite ensembles from the evening:
Lady Gaga dared to bare in a gorgeous Gucci gown which featured a cutout bodice, velvet cups, lace sleeves, and a super romantic train.
Selena Gomez looked regal in a Louis Vuitton halter neck red gown which featured a scarf that cascaded into a train. Her statement earrings were absolutely stunning.
Squid Game talent HoYeon Jung looked radiant in a Louis Vuitton embellished champagne toned dress. The dress also featured an exaggerated bustle details at the hips. She paired it with Louis Vuitton high jewellery pieces and basic black heels.
Serena Williams‘ show stopping pearl gray sparkly, shimmery gown from Atelier Versace was surely a moment. The gorgeous train and the added sparkles with her diamond jewels amped up the look, and how!
We love this rich maroon colour on Elizabeth Olsen’s Armani Privé jumpsuit with a plunging neck, cinched at the waist. The dainty ruby drop diamond neckpiece from Cartier is perfect to complement this outfit.
We can’t get enough of Kristen Stewart‘s uber chic and elegant custom Dolce&Gabbana gown. The side-swept wavy hair and absence of accessories accentuated the oomph factor of the look.
