scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 14, 2022
Must Read

Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and others: Some of the most stunning looks from Critics Choice Awards 2022

An evening of sparkle and shimmer, here are some of our favourite ensembles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 8:00:46 pm
selena gomez, lady gaga, kristen stewartTake a look at the jaw-droppingly gorgeous 'fits at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.

After two years of cancelled and digital red carpets, stars are finally back and so is the glam. From BAFTAs in London to the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, it is like treating our eyes to endless couture and stunning looks.

And if there was anything that was constant, it was sparkle and shimmer. Let’s take a look at some of our favourite ensembles from the evening:

Lady Gaga dared to bare in a gorgeous Gucci gown which featured a cutout bodice, velvet cups, lace sleeves, and a super romantic train.

ALSO READ |Lady Gaga recalls wearing iconic dresses, including the ‘bulletproof’ ensemble at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Selena Gomez looked regal in a Louis Vuitton halter neck red gown which featured a scarf that cascaded into a train. Her statement earrings were absolutely stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZTYLEZ (@ztylezhk) 

Squid Game talent HoYeon Jung looked radiant in a Louis Vuitton embellished champagne toned dress. The dress also featured an exaggerated bustle details at the hips. She paired it with Louis Vuitton high jewellery pieces and basic black heels.

ALSO READ |‘Squid Game’ actor Jung Ho Yeon is the first Asian solo cover model for Vogue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kona Hatcher (@konahatcher)

Serena Williams‘ show stopping pearl gray sparkly, shimmery gown from Atelier Versace was surely a moment. The gorgeous train and the added sparkles with her diamond jewels amped up the look, and how!

We love this rich maroon colour on Elizabeth Olsen’s Armani Privé jumpsuit with a plunging neck, cinched at the waist. The dainty ruby drop diamond neckpiece from Cartier is perfect to complement this outfit.

ALSO SEE |Celebrities who dared to break the sartorial mould on the red carpet

We can’t get enough of Kristen Stewart‘s uber chic and elegant custom Dolce&Gabbana gown. The side-swept wavy hair and absence of accessories accentuated the oomph factor of the look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

BAFTA 2022
BAFTA 2022: From Lady Gaga to Emma Watson, check out the best-dressed celebrities

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement