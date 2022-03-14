Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and others: Some of the most stunning looks from Critics Choice Awards 2022

After two years of cancelled and digital red carpets, stars are finally back and so is the glam. From BAFTAs in London to the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, it is like treating our eyes to endless couture and stunning looks.

And if there was anything that was constant, it was sparkle and shimmer. Let’s take a look at some of our favourite ensembles from the evening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Коммерсантъ Стиль (@kommersant_style)

Lady Gaga dared to bare in a gorgeous Gucci gown which featured a cutout bodice, velvet cups, lace sleeves, and a super romantic train.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓢𝓔𝓛𝓔𝓝𝓐𝓣𝓞𝓡 🖤 (on break) (@selenagomezsqueenn)

Selena Gomez looked regal in a Louis Vuitton halter neck red gown which featured a scarf that cascaded into a train. Her statement earrings were absolutely stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZTYLEZ (@ztylezhk)

Squid Game talent HoYeon Jung looked radiant in a Louis Vuitton embellished champagne toned dress. The dress also featured an exaggerated bustle details at the hips. She paired it with Louis Vuitton high jewellery pieces and basic black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kona Hatcher (@konahatcher)

Serena Williams‘ show stopping pearl gray sparkly, shimmery gown from Atelier Versace was surely a moment. The gorgeous train and the added sparkles with her diamond jewels amped up the look, and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholssenofficial)

We love this rich maroon colour on Elizabeth Olsen’s Armani Privé jumpsuit with a plunging neck, cinched at the waist. The dainty ruby drop diamond neckpiece from Cartier is perfect to complement this outfit.

ALSO SEE | Celebrities who dared to break the sartorial mould on the red carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Scene Co. Ltd. 高先電影有限公司 (@goldenscenehk)

We can’t get enough of Kristen Stewart‘s uber chic and elegant custom Dolce&Gabbana gown. The side-swept wavy hair and absence of accessories accentuated the oomph factor of the look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!