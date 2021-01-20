scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

Lady Gaga seen in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration

Sharing the picture she wrote, "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 20, 2021 2:10:30 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Lady Gaga/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Popstar Lady Gaga is all set to sing the National Anthem at US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, DC today. But before the much-awaited performance, she shared a picture of herself from the US Capitol Building. In the photo, The A Star Is Born actor was seen in an all-white ensemble — a white overcoat that featured cape sleeves. The singer never really plays it cool, and it will be interesting to see what all she has in store.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paid tribute Covid-19 victims. He led a national mourning ceremony at Lincoln Memorial, where 400 lights were lit to honour the 400,000 people who died due to the virus in the United States.

“It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation. That’s why we’re here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all whom we lost,” Biden said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tonight, Biden, 78, will take oath as the 46th president of the United States and preparations are in full swing.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan, sara ali khan photos, sara ali khan photos, indian express, indian express news
Sara Ali Khan and her ethnic fashion choices deserve your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement