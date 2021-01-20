Lady Gaga seen in all-white ensemble ahead of performance at Joe Biden inauguration

What do you think of her look? (Source: Lady Gaga/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Popstar Lady Gaga is all set to sing the National Anthem at US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, DC today. But before the much-awaited performance, she shared a picture of herself from the US Capitol Building. In the photo, The A Star Is Born actor was seen in an all-white ensemble — a white overcoat that featured cape sleeves. The singer never really plays it cool, and it will be interesting to see what all she has in store.

Sharing the picture she wrote, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol”

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paid tribute Covid-19 victims. He led a national mourning ceremony at Lincoln Memorial, where 400 lights were lit to honour the 400,000 people who died due to the virus in the United States.

“It’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation. That’s why we’re here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the sacred pool of reflection and remember all whom we lost,” Biden said.

Tonight, Biden, 78, will take oath as the 46th president of the United States and preparations are in full swing.