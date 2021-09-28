Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo dazzle at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening party

September 28, 2021 5:30:37 pm
With the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles finally set to open next week, stars gathered for an opening party recently. The occasion marked the coming together of an eclectic crowd that included celebrities like Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, Laura Dern, Maggie Gyllenhaal to new-age sensation Olivia Rodrigo. And with these stars come a lot of glam and glitter!
There was style aplenty at the party. So was sheer along with black and white. We dig the sculpted black gown Olivia wore that she teamed with bold red lipstick. Halle Berry, too, was seen looking radiant in a short black dress with a plunging neckline as she tied her hair in a messy knot. Nicole Kidman looked like a goddess in the sheer floral embossed dress as her messy curls made it stand out.
Benedict Cumberbatch was seen with wife Sophie Hunter, looking sharp as ever. But, of course, no red carpet conversation is complete without pop star and actor Lady Gaga’s on-point fashion. She was seen in a black column dress which was teamed with a light blue satin shrug.
Here are the pictures from the event.
