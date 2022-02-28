From Lady Gaga to Jared Leto: Stars who stole the show at SAG Awards 2022

Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, and Jared Leto, among many others, were in attendance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022, and as expected, everyone was dressed to the nines. With lots of sparkles and big gowns, old school glam and dazzle, stars welcomed the awards season with panache.

ALSO READ | SAG Awards 2022: Netizens praise Selena Gomez for ditching heels and presenting bare feet

Let’s take a look at some of the best dressed of the evening:

Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Red carpet darling Lady Gaga looked stunning in a sleek white gown with a rose gold bustier from Armani Privé that she styled with a striking floral diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Cate Blanchett at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Cate Blanchett at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Cate Blanchett, who also opted for Armani Privé, looked gorgeous in an innovative spin on the good old black mermaid fit gown. Nominated for her supporting role in Nightmare Alley, Cate pulled off the black pebbled plunging neckline effortlessly.

Nicole Kidman poses as she attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Nicole Kidman poses as she attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Nicole Kidman, too, wore black — a column dress with a white bow from Yves Saint Laurent that she styled minimally with an Omega watch and bright red lips.

Jared Leto at thge Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Jared Leto at thge Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Trust Jared Leto to always deliver fashion lessons, this time in an icy blue three-piece suit that the House of Gucci star styled impeccably with flouncy net gloves, a burgundy velvet ribbon as a tie, and manicure to match the outfit.

Actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon pose backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Fashion’s newest sweethearts Jee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon looked impeccably dressed; with Jee looking dapper in a navy blue suit while Jung, who was recently named a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, opted for a strappy sleeves delicately encrusted, form-fitting black dress with a subtle slit.

Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett on stage during Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett on stage during Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tyler Perry wore his custom green Isaia tuxedo with a blue and yellow ribbon (colours of the Ukrainian flag) to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Kerry Washington in a stunning yellow gown. (Photo: Kerry Washington/ Instagram) Kerry Washington in a stunning yellow gown. (Photo: Kerry Washington/ Instagram)

Kerry went full-fledged old school Hollywood glam for the SAG awards as she opted for a voluminous, bright yellow gown with a fitted bustier by Celia Kritharioti.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!