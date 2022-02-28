From Lady Gaga to Jared Leto: Stars who stole the show at SAG Awards 2022

February 28, 2022 5:30:48 pm
Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett, and Jared Leto, among many others, were in attendance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022, and as expected, everyone was dressed to the nines. With lots of sparkles and big gowns, old school glam and dazzle, stars welcomed the awards season with panache.
Let’s take a look at some of the best dressed of the evening:
Red carpet darling Lady Gaga looked stunning in a sleek white gown with a rose gold bustier from Armani Privé that she styled with a striking floral diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.
Cate Blanchett, who also opted for Armani Privé, looked gorgeous in an innovative spin on the good old black mermaid fit gown. Nominated for her supporting role in Nightmare Alley, Cate pulled off the black pebbled plunging neckline effortlessly.
Nicole Kidman, too, wore black — a column dress with a white bow from Yves Saint Laurent that she styled minimally with an Omega watch and bright red lips.
Trust Jared Leto to always deliver fashion lessons, this time in an icy blue three-piece suit that the House of Gucci star styled impeccably with flouncy net gloves, a burgundy velvet ribbon as a tie, and manicure to match the outfit.
Fashion’s newest sweethearts Jee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon looked impeccably dressed; with Jee looking dapper in a navy blue suit while Jung, who was recently named a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, opted for a strappy sleeves delicately encrusted, form-fitting black dress with a subtle slit.
Tyler Perry wore his custom green Isaia tuxedo with a blue and yellow ribbon (colours of the Ukrainian flag) to show solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Kerry went full-fledged old school Hollywood glam for the SAG awards as she opted for a voluminous, bright yellow gown with a fitted bustier by Celia Kritharioti.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-