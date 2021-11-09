Lady Gaga recalls wearing iconic dresses, including the ‘bulletproof’ ensemble at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga is the queen of eccentric fashion, a title that we believe is now swiftly moving on to Kim Kardashian — but that argument is for another time.

Gaga, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, recently sat with British Vogue and dissected many of her old, iconic looks including the infamous meat dress, her Met Gala look, and more recently, her ensemble from US president Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January 2021, among others.

Please welcome, Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/zyDQ3HTCHr — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) January 20, 2021

“This is one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn,” Gaga said. “I wore this Schiaparelli design for the inauguration, and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress.” For the occasion, the 35-year-old had worn a custom look by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. The dress featured a navy fitted jacket and a red silk ballgown skirt.

The singer did not specify how the dress was made bulletproof — whether she managed to wear a bulletproof vest under the ensemble, or if the dress itself was made of bulletproof material. She particularly talked about the gold dove brooch, featuring an olive branch, which symbolises peace.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece,” she said, adding: “And I knew, Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian-American woman that would be singing for President 45 to be leaving and to invite President 46 into office.”

She also reminisced about the time when, in 2010, she wore the ‘meat dress’ to the MTV VMAs; a quick Google search will show you the shocking nature of the outfit. Gaga said it was makeup artist Val Garland’s idea. “We did want to make a statement, because at the time, they were trying to repeal ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’, but we decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself, ‘If you were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify?’

She wore the ‘meat dress’ to the MTV VMAs in 2010. (AP photo) She wore the ‘meat dress’ to the MTV VMAs in 2010. (AP photo)

The dress was “ultimately designed by Franc Fernández”, an Argentine artist and fashion designer, but was “the brainchild of House of Gaga”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕷𝖆𝖉𝖞 𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖈 𝕲𝖆𝖌𝖆💗 (@ladyiconicgaga)

She also became nostalgic about the giant pink balloon dress with a parachute skirt, an eye-catching 25-foot train and a matching bow on her head, from her friend Brandon Maxwell’s brand at the Met Gala 2019. “I found this to be very fun. This was an entire performance that we prepared for the carpet. I remember calling Anna [Wintour] and asking her for 15 to 20 minutes to be on the red carpet, and she was very kind to give us that time.”

Watch the full video here:

