Lady Gaga weaves magic in a sheer cape gown at ‘House of Gucci’ premiere

Lady Gaga never disappoints with her red carpet appearances, and, as expected, her recent look at the UK premiere of House of Gucci was absolutely stunning. Dressed in a “dark violet silk chiffon pleated cape gown” from Gucci, Gaga looked like a vision.

The singer-actor attended the premiere of the much-anticipated film with cast members Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and others. Her look, designed by Alessandro Michele, was straight off the Gucci Love Parade runway, the fashion show on the Hollywood Walk last week.

The magnificent outfit was styled with thigh-high fishnet stockings, sparkly gloves and her signature towering platform boots in black. The look was accessorised with Tiffany & Co. diamond jewellery, including tennis bracelets, giant statement earrings, a cocktail ring and a bejewelled necklace.

Lady Gaga arrives at the UK Premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) Lady Gaga arrives at the UK Premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Her make-up, too, was flawless as she opted for matching-purple hues on her eyes, a glossy bronze lip shade and wavy blond hair framing her face. We loved the fringes!

Gaga strikes a pose at the UK premiere of ‘House of Gucci’. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) Gaga strikes a pose at the UK premiere of ‘House of Gucci’. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Adam Driver, who essays the role of Maurizio Gucci in the film, sported a navy Burberry suit and tie at the premiere.

Cast members Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga arrive at the UK Premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls) Cast members Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga arrive at the UK Premiere of the film ‘House of Gucci’. (Source: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)

Salma Hayek was also in attendance in a dazzling, golden coloured gown, paired with glittery jewellery. Interestingly, Hayek is married to François-Henri Pinault — the CEO of Kering, Gucci’s parent company.

Jared Leto dressed to impress in a blue velvet suit with a satin trim. He paired the outfit with striking white boots and a statement diamond necklace.

