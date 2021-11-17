Glamour personified: Lady Gaga stuns in yet another dramatic outfit at ‘House of Gucci’ premiere

After kicking off the premiere tour of her upcoming film, House of Gucci, in a dramatic sheer violet gown, and then turning heads in a custom Atelier Versace column gown made from enver silk satin, Lady Gaga is back with her signature red (or black) carpet glamour.

This time, the actor-singer made an extravagant appearance in a custom Georgio Armani Privé velvet black gown that featured a semi-sheer tulle and crystal halter prime with an oversized bow at the neck, at the film’s premiere in in New York City.

Styled by celebrity designers Sandra Amador and Tom Erebout, Gaga’s classic Hollywood glam was complemented by clear diamond earrings, link chain bracelet, and ring, all from Tiffany & Co.

She brought the Gaga school of avant-garde style to the star-studded event with a pair of faux leather platform booties from Pleaser USA, Inc. Bold red lips and fierce smoky eyes completed the look.

From the Grammys to the Met Galas, the Bad Romance singer has never failed to bring an inimitable quotient of drama and cinematic flair to her outfits. Who will ever forget her four-part outfit change at the 2019 Met Gala stairs in Brandon Maxwell that was no short of a performance!

Gaga was accompanied by her co-stars Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Adam Driver, and Al-Pacino among others. Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was convicted for plotting the death of ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, in this Ridley Scott-directed film.

House of Gucci is slated for a November 24 release.

