Lady Gaga brings high fashion to the streets with her ‘House of Gucci’ promotion tour looks

It won’t be an overstatement to say that Lady Gaga is the reigning queen of red carpet fashion. She has given style enthusiasts of the world moments to drool over for a lifetime, with its crescendo being her Met Gala ’19 sartorial performance of 16 minutes which included four outfit changes, all by friend and designer Brandon Maxwell.

But her impeccable and provocative sense of style is a gift that keeps giving, and Gaga has been painting the streets the colour of high fashion with her House of Gucci promo looks fresh off the runway.

She kicked off the movie tour with an ethereal, even though predictable, Gucci gown full of drama and flair, just how she likes it, followed by a red hot Versace gown, a black halter neck number by Giorgio Armani Privé, and a metallic sequin gown from Valentino couture.

Here are the other looks she wore when out and about during her promo tour:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Style List (@thestylelist.in)

Dressed for the role, Gaga stepped out in London in this head-to-toe Gucci look from the Fall/Winter ’21 “Aria” collection. She was seen wearing a crystal-embellished GG monogram canvas cape with leather trim and matching buttoned midi dress underneath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’ACCORI (@daccori_)

For a screening of House of Gucci in London, she turned heads in a custom Et Ochs — an asymmetrical, strappy number from its Spring Summer ’22 collection that she paired with statement sandals in metallic bronze.

ALSO READ | House of Gucci: 100 years of iconic fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Completedworks (@completedworks)

Impeccably chic in a white belted raglan coat, accessorised with an Hermes Birkin alligator bag and Jimmy Choo pumps, this was undoubtedly one of the most minimal and suave looks from the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander McQueen (@alexandermcqueen)

Here comes the bling, with Alexander McQueen’s single-breasted tailored tuxedo jacket with crystal raindrop embroidery worn with crystal chandelier embroidered thigh-high Arc boots from the its Spring Summer ’22 collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Gaga also brought leopard print realness with this Maison Valentino dress that she paired with a white Valentino Garavani Stud Sign bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Her second look in Milan was also Valentino, but in haute couture. She sported a coat, shoes, and eyewear from its Spring Summer ’21 collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

In New York city, Gaga went all out in a custom iridescent python jacquard oversized trench coat by Lanvin which she paired with Gianvito Rossi metallic silver stiletto pumps.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!