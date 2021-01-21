Lady Gaga’s gold dove brooch reminds social media of Hunger Games

All eyes were on Lady Gaga when she stepped out to sing the national anthem at Kamala Harris-Joe Biden Inauguration on January 20. Not just with her performance, the international sensation stunned the audience with her flamboyant outfit too.

Netizens were quick to point out how the Shallow singer’s outfit bore resemblance to that of Hunger Games, a popular trilogy that was made into a film, starring Jennifer Lawrence. The singer looked marvellous in a massive floor-length custom Schiaparelli red skirt and a long black-sleeved top, and black leather gloves.

It was particularly the huge gold dove brooch she wore that caught attention. Netizens, of course, compared it to Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen’s mockingjay pin. Here’s what they said:

I thought Lady Gaga was amazing ! Did her brooch remind anyone else of the mockingjay brooch from hunger games? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hr03rXPnXQ — christi waugh (@ChristiWaugh) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga was giving the girls Hunger Games realness with that brooch earlier! — shitaspeaks (@shitaspeaks) January 20, 2021

LADY GAGA’S BROOCH LOOKS LIKE THE BIRD FROM HUNGER GAMES OR WHATEVER pic.twitter.com/G68ew6xDcx — Emme 🙃 (@Emme09876) January 20, 2021

The Rain on Me singer later took to Twitter to share the significance of the accessory. Sharing a picture of the brooch, she wrote, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga completed the look with a braided updo, golden in-ear monitors accented with flowers around her ears and a pair of black gloves.