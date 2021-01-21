scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Lady Gaga’s gold dove brooch reminds social media of Hunger Games

Lady Gaga took to Twitter to share the significance of the accessory

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 8:00:01 pm
lady gagaLady Gaga made a statement by wearing a gold dove brooch. (Source: AP)

All eyes were on Lady Gaga when she stepped out to sing the national anthem at Kamala Harris-Joe Biden Inauguration on January 20. Not just with her performance, the international sensation stunned the audience with her flamboyant outfit too.

Netizens were quick to point out how the Shallow singer’s outfit bore resemblance to that of Hunger Games, a popular trilogy that was made into a film, starring Jennifer Lawrence. The singer looked marvellous in a massive floor-length custom Schiaparelli red skirt and a long black-sleeved top, and black leather gloves.

It was particularly the huge gold dove brooch she wore that caught attention. Netizens, of course, compared it to Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen’s mockingjay pin. Here’s what they said:

Also Read |Inauguration Day: Why Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama wore varying shades of purple

The Rain on Me singer later took to Twitter to share the significance of the accessory. Sharing a picture of the brooch, she wrote, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

Lady Gaga completed the look with a braided updo, golden in-ear monitors accented with flowers around her ears and a pair of black gloves.

