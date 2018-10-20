Looks like Lady Gaga’s stunning rare pink sapphire ring flanked by diamonds is the latest wedding trend

Check out Lady Gaga’s stunning engaement ring. (Source: prfinejewels/Instagram)

At Elle’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood event, Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino. The American songwriter, singer and A Star is Born star referred to Carino as her fiancé for the first time during the course of delivering her powerful, empowering and motivating acceptance speech. Even if the couple began dating back in 2017, she confirmed her engagement only a few days back at the event.

The actor has been low key sporting the massive pink ring on her finger for quite a while now but it has finally been confirmed that it is, in fact, her engagement ring.

While the world cannot stop obsessing over their engagement, what is creating a bigger buzz is the huge pink engagement ring on her finger. The ring is made of a rare type of sapphire and according to Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, as reported by E!, Gaga’s ring appears to be a “6-7 carat pink sapphire with a diamond halo totalling 3-4 carats.” He also explained that it is “likely a high quality, no heat (treatment), pink sapphire.” Basically, a rare, exotic sapphire sprinkled with a few diamonds here and there for creating a halo effect.

And in case you were hoping to fetch one for your fiancé or expecting your fiancé to get you one of these huge pink stones, it would be a good idea to face this fact now – Brown noted that “It looks like it may be a Padparadscha sapphire, in which case this ring would easily retail between $300,000 and $400,000.” Now for those of you who got a little dizzy with the zeroes, it would be roughly around 2-3 crore rupees.

Given that similarly-styled engagement rings did the rounds in the royal family – Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie also have a colourful gemstone at the center with diamonds flanking it- do you think this is the next trend in engagement rings now?

