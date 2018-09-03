Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Cate Blanchett: Best dressed at the Venice Film Festival 2018

Cate Blanchett (L), Lady Gaga (C), Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Cate Blanchett (L), Lady Gaga (C), Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

It doesn’t command the same attention as the Cannes Film Festival, but when it comes to fashion, Venice Film Festival is equally spectacular. As movies hit the screen, stars step out on the red carpet in their glamorous outfits. Here’s a round-up of all the ‘can’t-miss’ fashion moments.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and drama are as entwined with each other as bread and butter. For the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, the singer made an impactful appearance in a pink feathered Valentino gown. Her over the top princess gown was complemented by a sleek updo.

Lady Gaga looked dramatic in a Valentino outfit. (Source: AP) Lady Gaga looked dramatic in a Valentino outfit. (Source: AP)

Lady Gaga walked down the red carpet in an elaborate feather gown. (Source: AP) Lady Gaga walked down the red carpet in an elaborate feather gown. (Source: AP)

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty shades of grey actor stepped out in a romantic red gown from the fashion house, Dior. Accessorising her look with diamond danglers and red pumps, the actor was a vision for sore eyes.

Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a Dior gown. (Source: AP) Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a Dior gown. (Source: AP)

For another appearance, she picked an off-shoulder floaty white dress. It was teamed with a pair of strappy heels.

Dakota Johnson stepped out in a white floaty dress. (Source: AP) Dakota Johnson stepped out in a white floaty dress. (Source: AP)

Johnson also sported a checkered pantsuit in lavender that was teamed with a white cami for another of her looks.

Dakota Johnson at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice. (Source: AP) Dakota Johnson at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice. (Source: AP)

Cate Blanchett

The Babel star was an epitome of glamour in her Armani black gown trimmed with feathers around the shoulder. Accessorising with diamond baubles, the actor rounded out her look with a slicked back bob.

Cate Blanchett commanded attention in an Armani creation. (Source: AP) Cate Blanchett commanded attention in an Armani creation. (Source: AP)

For another walk down the red carpet, Blanchett impressed in a black and gold creation. We like the pop of colour her blue earrings added to her monochrome outfit.

Cate Blanchett looked pretty in a black and gold gown. (Source: AP) Cate Blanchett looked pretty in a black and gold gown. (Source: AP)

Tilda Swinton

The Narnia actor went big with monotone this time. For the red carpet, she picked a red bodycon dress with a dramatically high neck.

Tilda Swinton at the Venice Film Festival. (Source: AP) Tilda Swinton at the Venice Film Festival. (Source: AP)

She also wore a mustard yellow skirt set during the festival. The frilly blouse and pleated skirt were teamed with white pumps.

Tilda Swinton went big with monotone during the festival. (Source: AP) Tilda Swinton went big with monotone during the festival. (Source: AP)

Who do you think looked best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd