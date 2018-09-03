Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Cate Blanchett: Best dressed at the Venice Film Festival 2018

It doesn’t command the same attention as the Cannes Film Festival, but when it comes to fashion, Venice Film Festival is equally spectacular. As movies hit the screen, stars step out on the red carpet in their glamorous outfits. Here’s a round-up of all the ‘can’t-miss’ fashion moments.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga and drama are as entwined with each other as bread and butter. For the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, the singer made an impactful appearance in a pink feathered Valentino gown. Her over the top princess gown was complemented by a sleek updo.
Dakota Johnson
The Fifty shades of grey actor stepped out in a romantic red gown from the fashion house, Dior. Accessorising her look with diamond danglers and red pumps, the actor was a vision for sore eyes.
For another appearance, she picked an off-shoulder floaty white dress. It was teamed with a pair of strappy heels.
Johnson also sported a checkered pantsuit in lavender that was teamed with a white cami for another of her looks.
Cate Blanchett
The Babel star was an epitome of glamour in her Armani black gown trimmed with feathers around the shoulder. Accessorising with diamond baubles, the actor rounded out her look with a slicked back bob.
For another walk down the red carpet, Blanchett impressed in a black and gold creation. We like the pop of colour her blue earrings added to her monochrome outfit.
Tilda Swinton
The Narnia actor went big with monotone this time. For the red carpet, she picked a red bodycon dress with a dramatically high neck.
She also wore a mustard yellow skirt set during the festival. The frilly blouse and pleated skirt were teamed with white pumps.
