Monday, September 03, 2018
Lady Gaga, Dakota Johnson, Cate Blanchett: Best dressed at the Venice Film Festival 2018

Venice Film Festival is currently on in Venice Lido and some high-end fashion greeted us on the red carpet. Here's a round-up of the most attractive looks from the festival. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2018 7:05:27 pm
Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Cate Blanchett (L), Lady Gaga (C), Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
It doesn’t command the same attention as the Cannes Film Festival, but when it comes to fashion, Venice Film Festival is equally spectacular. As movies hit the screen, stars step out on the red carpet in their glamorous outfits. Here’s a round-up of all the ‘can’t-miss’ fashion moments.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and drama are as entwined with each other as bread and butter. For the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, the singer made an impactful appearance in a pink feathered Valentino gown. Her over the top princess gown was complemented by a sleek updo.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Lady Gaga looked dramatic in a Valentino outfit. (Source: AP) Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Lady Gaga walked down the red carpet in an elaborate feather gown. (Source: AP)

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty shades of grey actor stepped out in a romantic red gown from the fashion house, Dior. Accessorising her look with diamond danglers and red pumps, the actor was a vision for sore eyes.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Dakota Johnson looked stunning in a Dior gown. (Source: AP)

For another appearance, she picked an off-shoulder floaty white dress. It was teamed with a pair of strappy heels.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Dakota Johnson stepped out in a white floaty dress. (Source: AP)

Johnson also sported a checkered pantsuit in lavender that was teamed with a white cami for another of her looks.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Dakota Johnson at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice. (Source: AP)

Cate Blanchett

The Babel star was an epitome of glamour in her Armani black gown trimmed with feathers around the shoulder. Accessorising with diamond baubles, the actor rounded out her look with a slicked back bob.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Cate Blanchett commanded attention in an Armani creation. (Source: AP)

For another walk down the red carpet, Blanchett impressed in a black and gold creation. We like the pop of colour her blue earrings added to her monochrome outfit.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Cate Blanchett looked pretty in a black and gold gown. (Source: AP)

Tilda Swinton

The Narnia actor went big with monotone this time. For the red carpet, she picked a red bodycon dress with a dramatically high neck.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Tilda Swinton at the Venice Film Festival. (Source: AP)

She also wore a mustard yellow skirt set during the festival. The frilly blouse and pleated skirt were teamed with white pumps.

Venice Film Festival, Lady Gaga latest photos, Cate Blanchett latest photos, Dakota Johnson latest photos, Tilda Swinton latest photos, indian express, indian express news Tilda Swinton went big with monotone during the festival. (Source: AP)

Who do you think looked best? Let us know in the comments section below.

